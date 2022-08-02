ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)





2 August 2022





Notification of Share Transaction





The Company has received notification that on 1 August 2022, Janine Nicholls, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought a total of 2,219 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,126.0 pence per share.

As a result of these transactions Janine Nicholls and her connected persons hold a total of 2,219 ordinary shares, being 0.003% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).





Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344





Media:

Clare Glynn,

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395