ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
2 August 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 1 August 2022, Janine Nicholls, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought a total of 2,219 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,126.0 pence per share.
As a result of these transactions Janine Nicholls and her connected persons hold a total of 2,219 ordinary shares, being 0.003% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
