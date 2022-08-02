Proactive news headlines including Amplia Therapeutics, American Rare Earths, Venture Minerals and Dundas Minerals

Sydney, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has recruited the first patient for its phase 1b/2a ACCENT clinical trial of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor AMP945 for the treatment of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has thanked retiring non-executive director Denis Geldard for his contribution to the company during the past seven years, particularly through the development of the rare earth assets in North America. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) partner Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has demonstrated confidence in the nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) potential of Venture's South West Project in Western Australia by committing to the second stage of the joint venture. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has discovered similarities between its Central and Matilda South prospects in Dundas Project, WA and the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper-cobalt deposit following the analysis of geophysical data and models. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) continues to hit lithium-bearing spodumene mineralisation at its Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, as it progresses towards a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has secured exclusive options to increase its landholding at the Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project in Western Australia’s southwest. Click here

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has welcomed pleasing assay results from a follow-up diamond drilling campaign at the Evergreen Discovery Zone at Browns Reef Project in the prolific Cobar Basin of western New South Wales. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has completed its project agreement with EIT InnoEnergy and Dorfner Anzaplan, successfully producing battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate in test work for its San José Lithium Project in Spain. Click here

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has confirmed high-grade zinc mineralisation of up to 16.5% in new laboratory multi-element assays of rock chips from the Linda Zinc Project in South Australia. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has production up and running again at the Zavalievsky graphite mine and processing plant (ZG) in Ukraine. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has hit the ground running with a diamond drill campaign to test base metal targets at the Barbwire Terrace joint venture project in WA. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) will fully focus its resources on advancing its primary US lithium and Australian mineral assets after deciding not to progress a proposed strategic alliance with Nevada Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:NGE) Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off an extensive reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign to test priority polymetallic targets at its Callisto discovery near Norseman in Western Australia. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has engaged leading contract research, development and manufacturing company Curia Global Inc to develop and manufacture GMP-grade IHL-216A, its proprietary inhaled drug for the treatment of concussion and traumatic brain injury. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has highlighted the growth potential of the Cue Gold Project in Western Australia with bonanza grade gold results from drilling at the White Heat-Mosaic prospect along the Break of Day Trend. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has cut the ribbon on a concept design study for its proposed green hydrogen project in the Tiwi Islands. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)’s drug Veyonda ® has passed a milestone following the review of DARRT-2 safety data by the safety steering committee. Click here

has passed a milestone following the review of DARRT-2 safety data by the safety steering committee. Click here Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has fielded better-than-expected extraction results from metallurgical testing on drill core extracted from The Sisters prospect of the Broken Hill Alliance Project’s East Zone in far west New South Wales, producing a potentially viable concentrate. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has completed the sale of its non-core Strickland Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia to Dreadnought Resources Ltd (ASX:DRE). Click here

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has underscored the growth potential of the Tabakorole Project in southeast Mali with near-surface intersections of gold from the 'Inner Bend' zone of mineralisation sub-parallel to the main system. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com