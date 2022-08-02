Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30

English Danish

Company announcement no. 20





In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 30, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 626,000 47,792,842 25 July 2022 18,000 82,30 1,481,400 26 July 2022 18,000 82,10 1,477,800 27 July 2022 18,000 81,95 1,475,100 28 July 2022 18,000 82,12 1,478,160 29 July 2022 18,000 83,10 1,495,800 Total week 30 90,000 7,408,260 Total accumulated 716,000 55,201,102

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 808.100 treasury shares, equal to 0.66 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment