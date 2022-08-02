Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 30

Company announcement no. 20


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 30, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement626,000 47,792,842
25 July 2022 18,000 82,30 1,481,400
26 July 2022 18,000 82,10 1,477,800
27 July 2022 18,000 81,95 1,475,100
28 July 2022 18,000 82,12 1,478,160
29 July 2022 18,000 83,10 1,495,800
Total week 3090,000 7,408,260
Total accumulated716,000 55,201,102

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 808.100 treasury shares, equal to 0.66 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

