Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 30

In week 30 2022 Festi purchased in total 550,000 own shares for total amount of 154,000,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|30
|26/07/2022
|12.36.44
|100.000
|221
|22.000.000
|2.875.000
|622.825.000
|30
|26/07/2022
|14.40.02
|50.000
|221
|22.000.000
|2.925.000
|644.825.000
|30
|27/07/2022
|13.42.09
|75.000
|220
|22.000.000
|3.000.000
|666.825.000
|30
|27/07/2022
|14.40.00
|75.000
|220
|22.000.000
|3.075.000
|688.825.000
|30
|28/07/2022
|13.09.25
|100.000
|223
|22.000.000
|3.175.000
|710.825.000
|30
|29/07/2022
|12.06.36
|75.000
|224
|22.000.000
|3.250.000
|732.825.000
|30
|29/07/2022
|13.56.14
|75.000
|224
|22.000.000
|3.325.000
|754.825.000
|550.000
|154.000.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,325,000 own shares for 754,825,000 ISK and holds today 3,325,000 own shares or 1.06% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).