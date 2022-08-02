Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 30

English Icelandic

In week 30 2022 Festi purchased in total 550,000 own shares for total amount of 154,000,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 30 26/07/2022 12.36.44 100.000 221 22.000.000 2.875.000 622.825.000 30 26/07/2022 14.40.02 50.000 221 22.000.000 2.925.000 644.825.000 30 27/07/2022 13.42.09 75.000 220 22.000.000 3.000.000 666.825.000 30 27/07/2022 14.40.00 75.000 220 22.000.000 3.075.000 688.825.000 30 28/07/2022 13.09.25 100.000 223 22.000.000 3.175.000 710.825.000 30 29/07/2022 12.06.36 75.000 224 22.000.000 3.250.000 732.825.000 30 29/07/2022 13.56.14 75.000 224 22.000.000 3.325.000 754.825.000 550.000 154.000.000

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,325,000 own shares for 754,825,000 ISK and holds today 3,325,000 own shares or 1.06% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).