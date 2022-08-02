Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 30

In week 30 2022 Festi purchased in total 550,000 own shares for total amount of 154,000,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
3026/07/202212.36.44100.00022122.000.0002.875.000622.825.000
3026/07/202214.40.0250.00022122.000.0002.925.000644.825.000
3027/07/202213.42.0975.00022022.000.0003.000.000666.825.000
3027/07/202214.40.0075.00022022.000.0003.075.000688.825.000
3028/07/202213.09.25100.00022322.000.0003.175.000710.825.000
3029/07/202212.06.3675.00022422.000.0003.250.000732.825.000
3029/07/202213.56.1475.00022422.000.0003.325.000754.825.000
   550.000 154.000.000  

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,325,000 own shares for 754,825,000 ISK and holds today 3,325,000 own shares or 1.06% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).