Health Tech platforms have gained traction with the increasing prevalence of customers availing health services online due to the pandemic: Ken Research

UAE Health Tech is being driven by rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases (for example, diabetes or obesity) and an increased awareness of preventive care along with Rise in demand for specialized care like that for oncological and cardiovascular diseases in the UAE coupled with rise the in elderly population.

The UAE Health Tech Market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2018 to 2021P.

HealthCare IT Systems contributes the most in terms of revenue currently as it has relatively higher GMV than other categories and is expected to be the highest contributing category, followed by E-Pharmacy by the year 2026.

The target audience for Health Tech products are the general public, Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores & Laboratories.

Technological development such as Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain and VR Environments are anticipated to be adopted by the players of UAE Health Tech market.

Competition Scenario: The industry is currently concentrated with presence of 9 major players operating in the E-Pharmacy in UAE, 5 major players in the online consultation market and 6 major players in the IT Solutions market. Fast Delivery, Lower Price, User Convenience, wide product assortment and availability & Ease of Payment are the major factors that influence the buying decision of the consumer. The major players include Life Pharmacy, 800 Pharmacy, Medicoplus, Intersystem, Altibbi and Okadoc.

Future Market Scenario (Upcoming Technologies): The demand for the UAE Health Tech Market is expected to expand with at a double digit 11% CAGR on the basis of GMV between 2022 and 2026. Emergence of the teleconsultation platform ecosystem enabled by mobile medical units and intermediaries, VR technology, AI & Blockchain are some of the technologies to revolutionize the world. Demand Prediction and Customer Behaviour Analysis is crucial to ensure sufficient availability and to ensure minimum degradation and stock-outs of HealthCare products.

Regulations: The UAE Health Tech Players are expected to provide users of data protection, security and website integrity and encryption through online security certificate. DHA licensed physician with appropriate skills, competencies training and knowledge in relevant technologies and tools to provide consultation services.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ UAE Health Tech Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Increasing demand for Convenience and Shifting Customer behavior towards Online Health services ” believe that the Health Tech Market in UAE is expected to demonstrate strong growth owing to the increase in demand for deliveries of pharmaceutical products, wide product assortment, convenient & hassle-free online teleconsultation experience.

