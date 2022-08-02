Sportradar Launches Virtual NBA, Growing Portfolio of Offerings for Betting Operators

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), as part of its multiyear partnership with the NBA, today launched Virtual NBA, a computer-generated betting solution that uses the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enable gaming operators to increase engagement with the world’s estimated 2.2 billion basketball fans.



The addition of Virtual NBA provides operators with 3,000 games per day, with each contest featuring 12 betting markets. Eight games are available to watch at any one time, meaning gaming operators can offer their customers significant choice and create multiple engagement opportunities. Using actual NBA data to simulate a ‘real game’ basketball experience, the solution is available to gaming operators globally in jurisdictions licenced for virtual sports betting.

Frank Wenzig, Managing Director, Gaming at Sportradar said: “Virtual sports betting is growing in popularity with more than 200 million betting tickets accepted across Sportradar’s portfolio of virtual betting products so far this year. Through the introduction of Virtual NBA, featuring the names and logos of NBA teams, Sportradar is providing operators with dynamic new basketball content to drive engagement with the sport and provide fans with access to NBA betting markets, even in the off season.”

Virtual NBA leverages the full power of Sportradar’s historic database, with a team of engineers having processed millions of data points from previously played NBA contests to generate 480,000 unique, ‘real game’ basketball simulations resulting in unparalleled realism that puts fans at the heart of the virtual action.

The fan experience is further enhanced by the high-quality game presentation, where hyper-realistic images have been generated through the latest motion capture technology using hundreds of cameras and sensors. Data points from half-a-million games and events, including player positioning and movement, have then been analysed using artificial intelligence and integrated to create the dynamic moves and shots featured in the Virtual NBA product.

Virtual NBA is available to gaming operators via Sportradar’s eWallet Remote Game Server, or via the Betradar Unified Odds Feed, allowing for straightforward integration into a client’s current operations. It follows Virtual Baseball In-Play featuring Major League Baseball (MLB) and Virtual Sports Bundesliga, as well as the recently announced Virtual Cricket In-Play within Sportradar’s portfolio of virtual sports offerings.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR:

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,000 full time employees in 20 countries, world-wide. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers over 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services offerings across the world. www.sportradar.com

