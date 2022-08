2022 World Pharmacovigilance Conference - 2 Day Online Conference - November 22-23, 2022

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance World 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the augmented incidence of diseases, and the non-medical use of prescription drugs, the incidence of drug abuse has increased enormously in recent years, which is apparent with the excess documentation of adversities and drug toxicities. In this context, drug safety and pharmacovigilance has emerged as a dynamic clinical and scientific discipline to provide adequate information and ensure health safety by the joint interaction of doctors and patients in choosing appropriate treatment method and drug.

However, evidence suggests though avoidable, the adverse drug reactions (ADRs) to medicines continue to be the bigger life risk. In England, ADR was responsible for up to 6% of hospital admissions, carrying mortality of 2% and costing the NHS £466 million per annum (€654 million, US$ 602 million) in 2004. In some countries, ADR is ranked among the top 10 leading cause of mortality.

The concept of drug safety and pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably and is highly necessary to keep the severity of ADR under check. In order to prevent or to reduce harm to patients and improve public health, it is vital to develop and practice mechanisms for evaluating and monitoring the safety of medicines in clinical use. Pharmacovigilance brief the potential implications of such trends on the evolution of the science.



However, these days it is confronting issues to develop a better health care system in this global pitch. Some of the major challenges include globalization, web-based sales, and information, broader safety concerns, public health versus pharmaceutical industry economic growth, monitoring of established products, developing and emerging countries, attitudes and perceptions to benefit and harm, outcomes and impact, etc.



The Pharmacovigilance World 2022 conference will provide a platform for the participants to discuss, share and stay updated with present state of affairs in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety, and how it contributes to public health. It will also allow all its participants to interact with the experts, and discuss the various developments, challenges faced, and innovations in the field.

The conference will bring forth the participants and the representatives from various fields of pharmacovigilance and drug safety under a common umbrella, and will provide them an opportunity to network with various industry professionals including pharmaceuticals, biologics, devices, CROs and PV service providers.



Conference Streams Include

Global PV & Methodologies

Data management & Analytics in PV

PV Automation, AI & Machine Learning

Safety Signals & Management

Pharmacovigilance Regulations

Risk Management

Patient Centric Drug Safety

Case Management

Quality & Compliance

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing

Medical Devices Safety

Adverse Drug Reactions

Key Discussions

Pharmacovigilance and globalization

Pharmacovigilance in a pandemic world

Women and child health care medicines and pharmacovigilance

Patient-centric approaches in PV

Pharmacovigilance legislation and regulations

Harmonization and pharmacovigilance

Advanced therapeutic techniques and pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance and data management and eudravigilance

Post-marketing surveillance in pharmacovigilance

PV regulations and challenges

Benefit-risk management strategies

Risk management and minimization

Risk Evaluation and Mitigation

Adverse drug reactions reporting

Signal detection and post-authorization safety

Good Pharmacovigilance Practices

Innovative approaches to drug safety

Strategies to improve PV

Real-World Evidence in PV

Big data and AI in pharmacovigilance

Pharmacovigilance Workflows with AI & Automation

Other emerging technologies in PV

Speakers Include:

Robert Massouh, Director - Risk Management Product Lead, Pfizer

Director - Risk Management Product Lead, Pfizer Robert Di Giovanni, Global Project Safety Lead, Novartis

Global Project Safety Lead, Novartis Raj K Bhogal, Senior Director, R&D Audits & Inspections, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Senior Director, R&D Audits & Inspections, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Rodrigo Ruiz, Senior Manager, Patient Safety, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Senior Manager, Patient Safety, Bristol-Myers Squibb Ajinkya Inamdar, Director, Vaccines Global Safety Strategy and Risk Management, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Director, Vaccines Global Safety Strategy and Risk Management, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson Maria Maddalena Lino, Safety risk Lead Director, Pfizer

Safety risk Lead Director, Pfizer Michael Von Forstner, Global Head of Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance, Biogen

Global Head of Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance, Biogen Laura Arce Mora, Country Safety Lead, Pfizer

Country Safety Lead, Pfizer Maria De Los Angeles Hernandez Loli, Patient Safety Lead Cluster Ecuador - Peru, Boehringer Ingelheim

Patient Safety Lead Cluster Ecuador - Peru, Boehringer Ingelheim Valentina Mancini, Director Pharmacovigilance, EU and UK QPPV, Shionogi

Director Pharmacovigilance, EU and UK QPPV, Shionogi Victoria Bartasek, Senior Associate Director, Global Pharmacovigilance Operations, Boehringer Ingelheim

