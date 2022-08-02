Global Natural Fibers Market Report 2022-2032 with Profiles of 190 Companies

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Natural Fibers 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Continued growth in composites and packaging markets is creating opportunities for biobased, renewable materials. Fibers derived from bio-based sources such as plant-based (ligno) cellulosics and animal-based protein are termed natural fibers (NF).

This includes natural cellulosic fibers such as cotton, jute, sisal, coir, flax, hemp, abaca, ramie, etc.) and protein-based fibers such as wool and silk. Man-made cellulose fibers (e.g., viscose rayon, cellulose acetate and nanocellulose) that are produced with chemical procedures from pulped wood or other sources (cotton, bamboo, biomass) are also covered in this report under the natural fibers definition.



Natural fibers, with their porous cell structure and relatively low density, are becoming increasingly popular because they are renewable, non-abrasive, cheap, available in abundance and pose lower health risks during handling and processing.



They possess environmental advantages including decreased respiratory and dermal irritation, improved energy consumption, less wear and abrasion on tools, and minimal health hazards. Natural fiber composites (NFCs) have been developed for use in automotive, marine, sports gear, construction, and aerospace markets.



The use of natural fibers is growing as environmentally friendly replacement materials for packaging applications. In June 2022, Carlsberg launched a trial of recyclable fibre beer bottles composed of a wood-based fibre shell and a plant-based polyethylene furanoate (PEF) polymer lining. Absolut Company has partnered with a new start-up to develop a natural-fiber based closure cap for spirit bottles. BMW is utilizing natural fibers from BComp in the BMW M4 GT4 racing car.



Report contents include:

Market drivers for natural fibers.

Market trends.

Global revenues for natural fibers 2022-2032, by fiber types, market and region.

Technology challenges.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant-derived fibers, cultivated animal fibers cell fibers, microbe-derived fibers.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Profiles of 190 natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Algaeing, Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Blue Ocean Closures, Coastgrass ApS, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are natural fibers?

1.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic

1.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers

1.4 Recent commercial activity in natural fibers

1.5 Market drivers for natural fibers

1.6 Challenges



2 NATURAL FIBER TYPES

2.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

2.2 Advantages of natural fibers

2.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

2.3.1 Seed fibers

2.3.1.1 Cotton

2.3.1.2 Kapok

2.3.1.3 Luffa

2.3.2 Bast fibers

2.3.2.1 Jute

2.3.2.2 Hemp

2.3.2.3 Flax

2.3.2.4 Ramie

2.3.2.5 Kenaf

2.3.3 Leaf fibers

2.3.3.1 Sisal

2.3.3.2 Abaca

2.3.4 Fruit fibers

2.3.4.1 Coir

2.3.4.2 Banana

2.3.4.3 Pineapple

2.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

2.3.5.1 Rice fiber

2.3.5.2 Corn

2.3.6 Cane, grasses and reed

2.3.6.1 Switch grass

2.3.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

2.3.6.3 Bamboo

2.3.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

2.3.7 Modified natural polymers

2.3.7.1 Mycelium

2.3.7.2 Chitosan

2.3.7.3 Alginate

2.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

2.4.1 Wool

2.4.1.1 Plant-derived wool

2.4.1.2 Microbe-derived wool

2.4.1.3 Cultivated animal cell wool

2.4.1.4 Producers

2.4.2 Silk fiber

2.4.2.1 Plant-derived silk

2.4.2.2 Microbe-derived silk

2.4.2.3 Producers

2.4.3 Leather

2.4.3.1 Plant-derived leather

2.4.3.2 Mycelium leather

2.4.3.3 Microbe-derived leather

2.4.3.4 Cultivated animal cell leather

2.4.3.5 Producers

2.4.4 Fur

2.4.4.1 Plant-derived fur

2.4.4.2 Cultivated animal cell fur

2.4.4.3 Producers

2.4.5 Down

2.4.5.1 Plant-derived down

2.4.5.2 Microbe-derived down

2.4.5.3 Producers

2.5 Polysaccharides

2.5.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.5.1.1 Market analysis

2.5.1.2 Producers

2.5.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

2.5.2.1 Market analysis

2.5.2.2 Producers

2.5.3 Cellulose nanofibers

2.5.3.1 Market analysis

2.5.3.2 Producers



3 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS

3.1 Composites

3.1.1 Applications

3.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

3.1.2.1 Properties

3.1.2.2 Applications

3.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

3.1.3.1 Automotive

3.1.3.2 Applications

3.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

3.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

3.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

3.1.6.1 Flax

3.1.6.2 Kenaf

3.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

3.2 Aerospace

3.2.1 Market overview

3.3 Automotive

3.3.1 Market overview

3.3.2 Applications of natural fibers

3.4 Building/construction

3.4.1 Market overview

3.4.2 Applications of natural fibers

3.5 Sports and leisure

3.5.1 Market overview

3.6 Textiles

3.6.1 Market overview

3.6.2 Consumer apparel

3.6.3 Geotextiles

3.7 Packaging

3.7.1 Market overview



4 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET

4.1 Overall global fibers market

4.2 Plant-based fiber production

4.3 Animal-based natural fiber production



5 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (190 company profiles)



6 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



8 REFERENCES

