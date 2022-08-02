The Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry is Projected to Reach $67.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is projected to reach USD 67,963.56 million by 2027 from USD 8,037.12 million in 2021, at a CAGR 42.73% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size was estimated at USD 2,621.33 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,430.15 million in 2022, at a CAGR 41.64% to reach USD 21,166.84 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size was estimated at USD 2,429.11 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,336.31 million in 2022, at a CAGR 43.90% to reach USD 21,574.89 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market size was estimated at USD 2,986.67 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,997.11 million in 2022, at a CAGR 42.70% to reach USD 25,221.81 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on electric vehicle charging infrastructure identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. ABB Ltd.

7.2. AeroVironment, Inc.

7.3. Alfen BV

7.4. Allego, Inc.

7.5. Blink Charging Co.

7.6. BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

7.7. ChargePoint Inc.

7.8. ENGIE SA

7.9. EVBox

7.10. EVgo

7.11. Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

7.12. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

7.13. Schneider Electric SE

7.14. SemaConnect, Inc.

7.15. Siemens AG

7.16. Tesla, Inc.

7.17. TotalEnergies

7.18. Webasto SE

