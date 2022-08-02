Analysis of Samsung Electronics' 5G NR Digital BBU CDU50: High Level Bill of Materials, High Level PCB Analysis, System Functional Description, System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 5G NR Digital BBU CDU50" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Samsung Electronics CDU50 system. This product is a 5G NR digital baseband unit and supports the distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Active/Passive Component Summary
- Important Note
CHAPTER 1: SAMSUNG 5G CDU
- Overview of Baseband Unit
CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS
- Chassis Frame (SHELF)
- Chassis Frame Back Cover
- Air Filter Unit
- DC Power Busbar Unit
CHAPTER 3: FAN UNIT
- Individual Fan Unit
CHAPTER 4: POWER/SIGNAL BACKPLANE DISTRIBUTION PCB (UCDB)
CHAPTER 5: GMA1-A1A MANAGEMENT CARD
- Plastic Shield
- Front Panel
- GMA1-A1A PCB
- GMA1-A1A PCB Top Active Component Analysis
- GMA1-A1A PCB Top Passive Component Analysis
- GMA1-A1A PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis
- GMA1-A1A PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis
CHAPTER 6: GCB1-C1A CHANNEL MODEM PCB
- GCB1-C1A Plastic Shield
- Front Panel
- GCB1-C1A PCB
- GCB1-C1A PCB Top Active Component Analysis
- GCB1-C1A PCB Top Passive Component Analysis
- GCB1-C1A PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis
- GCB1-C1A PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis
CHAPTER 7: GMA1-A1A IC HEAT SINKS
CHAPTER 8: GCB1-C1A IC HEAT SINKS
APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS
APPENDIX B COMPONENTS BY SYSTEM AREA
APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
