Analysis of Samsung Electronics' 5G NR Digital BBU CDU50: High Level Bill of Materials, High Level PCB Analysis, System Functional Description, System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical Analysis

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 5G NR Digital BBU CDU50" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Samsung Electronics CDU50 system. This product is a 5G NR digital baseband unit and supports the distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
    • Heat Fins
  • High Level PCB Analysis
      • Component Diagrams
      • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Active/Passive Component Summary
  • Important Note

CHAPTER 1: SAMSUNG 5G CDU

  • Overview of Baseband Unit

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

  • Chassis Frame (SHELF)
  • Chassis Frame Back Cover
  • Air Filter Unit
  • DC Power Busbar Unit

CHAPTER 3: FAN UNIT

  • Individual Fan Unit

CHAPTER 4: POWER/SIGNAL BACKPLANE DISTRIBUTION PCB (UCDB)

CHAPTER 5: GMA1-A1A MANAGEMENT CARD

  • Plastic Shield
  • Front Panel
  • GMA1-A1A PCB
  • GMA1-A1A PCB Top Active Component Analysis
  • GMA1-A1A PCB Top Passive Component Analysis
  • GMA1-A1A PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis
  • GMA1-A1A PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis

CHAPTER 6: GCB1-C1A CHANNEL MODEM PCB

  • GCB1-C1A Plastic Shield
  • Front Panel
  • GCB1-C1A PCB
  • GCB1-C1A PCB Top Active Component Analysis
  • GCB1-C1A PCB Top Passive Component Analysis
  • GCB1-C1A PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis
  • GCB1-C1A PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis

CHAPTER 7: GMA1-A1A IC HEAT SINKS

CHAPTER 8: GCB1-C1A IC HEAT SINKS

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENTS BY SYSTEM AREA

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geub7v

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                4G and 5G
                            
                            
                                5G
                            
                            
                                Consumer Electronics
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data