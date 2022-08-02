Worldwide Power Projects Industry Insights 2022 - by Equipment Output Range, End-user and Application

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Global Power Projects Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study focuses on the overall global power projects market with regional analysis for the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Power projects are defined as projects that require generators over 400 kVA through short- to medium-term contracts.

These contracts generally have a fixed rental cost, based on the power output, and a variable operation and maintenance cost, based on the electricity generated or the hours of operation. Power projects may be either connected to the electric power grid, as distributed energy sources, or isolated from the grid in stand-alone applications. For the purposes of this study, the analysis was focused only on the power projects segment. The base year for the study is 2021.



The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on revenues for temporary power companies in 2020 and 2021. Most companies have been affected by lower demand and supply chain constraints. However, the market has been recovering and is expected to experience higher than pre-pandemic growth rates in 2022, driven by the expansion of mining and oil & gas activities and the lack of government investment in energy infrastructure in most developing countries.



The Middle East & Africa region held the largest market share of the global temporary power rental market in 2021 and will continue to dominate the global market by 2028. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to be driven by rapid population growth and energy demand, increasing faults in transmission and distribution lines due to the aging power infrastructure, and expansion of the mining sector, among other factors impacting the steady power supply in this region.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the Global Power Projects Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2021. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the global power projects market. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028.

This study captures the following information on the Global Temporary Power Project Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028), Globally and Regionally

Global Growth Drivers & Restraints

Global Market Data

Market Share by End User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Utility, Industrial, Construction), Globally and Regionally

Market Share by Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas/Propane), Globally and Regionally

Market Share by Application (Prime, Continuous, Stand-By, Peak Shaving), Globally and Regionally

Market Share by Output (400-6-- kVA, 600-800 kVA, 800.1-1,000 kVA, over 1,000 kVA), Globally and Regionally

Market Trends

Main Opportunities by Region

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition



II. Segmentation by Equipment Output Range, End User, and Application



III. Executive Summary

a. Revenues by End User

b. Major Data Points

c. Global Revenues

d. Revenues by Region (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific), 2021

e. Top Countries, by Region, by Revenue, 2021

f. Top Countries, by Region, by Market Share, 2021

g. Top Ten Countries Globally, 2021

h. Top Three Countries Globally, by Revenue, 2021

i. Transactional vs Power Projects

j. Main Opportunities by Region

k. Global Major Trends

l. Global Market Drivers

m. Global Market Restraints

n. Top Three Global Market Participants



IV. Market Drivers



V. Market Restraints



VI. Market Trends

a. Natural Gas Generators

b. Hybrid Solutions

c. Paralleling

d. Alternative Fuels



VII. Market Data

a. Total Market Revenue Forecast

b. Market Share by End User

c. Market Share by Fuel

d. Market Share by Output

e. Market Share by Application



VIII. Competitive Landscape

a. Market Share by Company

b. Top Three Competitors

c. Competitive Factors



IX. Middle East & Africa

a. Market Overview

b. Market Trends

c. Market Revenues

d. Market Share by End User

e. Market Share by Fuel, Application and Output

f. Market Share by Company



X. Latin America

a. Market Overview

b. Market Trends

c. Market Revenues

d. Market Share by End User

e. Market Share by Fuel, Application and Output

f. Market Share by Company



XI. Asia Pacific

a. Market Overview

b. Market Trends

c. Market Revenues

d. Market Share by End User

e. Market Share by Fuel, Application and Output

f. Market Share by Company



XII. Europe

a. Market Overview

b. Market Trends

c. Market Revenues

d. Market Share by End User

e. Market Share by Fuel, Application and Output

f. Market Share by Company



XIII. About the Publisher



Companies Mentioned

Aggreko plc

Caterpillar Inc.

Altaaqa Global

APR Energy

LOXAM Group

Atlas Copco Group

Tecnogera

A Geradora

Kohler Co. (Clarke Energy)

Mikano International Limited

SoEnergy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwglga