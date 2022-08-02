Mineworx announces the Commencement of Procurement for Module 1

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the procurement of the major components of the first module of the commercial plant.



Module 1 is the first stage of the planned commercial facility located in Tennessee that will process diesel catalytic converters supplied by its partner, Davis Recycling Inc. Module 1 will have a projected minimum processing capacity of 2.5 tonnes per day and with its successful operation is expected to enter the Company into the revenue generation phase of business. Module 1 will serve as the template for additional modules for the buildup in attaining a minimum processing capacity of 10 tonnes per day per facility.

Greg Pendura, President, and CEO stated, “We are pleased that the design process has advanced to the stage that allows us to commence the purchase of major components. With our projected timeline and utilizing the expected proceeds of the announced Rights offering, we anticipate being operational by the end of 2022. This is obviously a very exciting time for the Company and its shareholders, and we all look forward to 2023 being our breakout year for business development and corporate growth.”

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling. For further information, visit www.mineworx.net.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Greg Pendura

President & CEO

‎780-800-0726‎

Greg@mineworx.net

For Media interview requests, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communication International

905-660-9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.