Global Sugar-Free Food Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Growing Online Distribution Channels are Driving the Industry

The changing living conditions of people has severely affected their dietary pattern over the past few years. This is expected to elevate the demand for low-sugar and sugar-free food in the coming years.

The health concerns associated with the intake of high sugar-containing food (like obesity and diabetes) are another primary reason which can drive the sugar-free food market in the years to come.

The growing awareness and self-care among the people hold a great opportunity for the growth of the sugar-free food market. Also, the growing online shopping application is expected to power up the demand and sales of sugar-free food, especially with the high internet penetration due to the growing digital infrastructure.



One of the major restraints for the market's growth is the ambiguity on the safety of artificial sweeteners used in sugar-free food, which may give rise to the low acceptance of these products in the coming years.



Growth Factors

Growing Health Concerns:

Most of the food manufactured by the companies contain high proportions of sugar, salt, saturated fat, and calorie, and its high consumption is directly linked to harmful side effects and diseases like obesity, diabetes, impaired glucose tolerance, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and a high risk of heart diseases.

Excess sugar consumption induces extra insulin present in the body to affect the arteries, which thus can lead to their wall inflammation and increase the threat of heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes. According to WHO, around 17.9 million die from cardiovascular diseases every year, which has made CVDs a leading cause of death globally. This has become a major concern for governments across the globe.

Therefore various companies and organizations have started endorsing sugar-free and healthy food, which therefore is expected to fuel its market growth.



Growing Online Distribution Channels:

The deep penetration of the internet, accompanied by the ever-increasing use of smartphones, is expected to provide a significant boost to the market in the coming years. Online Shopping provides an ease to the customers to select from a range of domestic and foreign varieties.

Online distribution has increased significantly, especially after the pandemic. With the ever-increasing use of smartphones powered by the internet, the sugar-free food market is expected to boost further. With the advancement, companies have now developed food and beverage-specific websites and applications to aid the tedious process of selecting a specific category. This includes famous sites like Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, etc.



Restraints

Ambiguity on the Safety of Artificial Sweeteners:

Usually, sugar-free food products use artificial sweeteners in their products that act as a substitute for sugar in taste but usually have less food energy. Apart from its benefits, when tested on animals, studies and researchers have found that artificial sweeteners cause brain tumors, bladder cancer, weight gain, brain, and many other health hazards.

Also, according to the US National Institutes of Health, people have experienced side effects, including carcinogenicity, due to the high intake of artificial sweeteners. However, the Cancer Research UK and US National Cancer Institute have claimed that sweeteners do not cause any cancer, but the above-mentioned concerns still revolve around the people, which can hamper the market's growth in the future.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Sugar-Free Food Market:

With the onset of pandemics around the globe, the health concerns among the people took a surge. With the central focus of people to improve their immunity and health, the demand for sugar-free food increased. Also, the growth of e-commerce aided the rising demand for sugar-free food during the pandemic, which pushed the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. SUGAR-FREE FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sugar-free beverages

5.3. Sugar-free dairy products

5.4. Sugar-free confectionery

5.5. Sugar-free bakery products

5.6. Others



6. SUGAR-FREE FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANEL

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



7. SUGAR-FREE FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. USA

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. U.K.

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. UAE

7.5.2. South Africa

7.5.3. Israel

7.5.4. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. Australia

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. South Korea

7.6.7. Others



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Nestle S.A.

9.2. PepsiCo. Inc.

9.3. The Kellogg Company

9.4. The Kraft Heinz Company

9.5. The Coca-Cola Company

9.6. Unilever Plc.

9.7. The Hershey Company

9.8. Mars Incorporated

9.9. Mondelez International Inc.

9.10. Strauss Group Ltd.

9.11. Galletas Gullon



