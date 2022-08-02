Global Digital Experience Monitoring Market to 2028 - Adoption of AI & IoT in Fintech Business Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Experience Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Enterprise Size, Deployment Type, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital experience monitoring market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,156.71 million in 2021 to US$ 5,960.87 million by 2028. Digital experience monitoring market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2028.



The customer feedback system critical to any functional and profitable industry has been enhanced thanks to technology improvements. For example, companies are implementing an online feedback system using a cutting-edge Customer Relationship Management (CRM). As a result, client input directly aids in making real-time modifications and updating the company's software to conduct a real-time assessment of the quality and adjust or change as needed.

Any company experiencing a digital transition must implement digital experience monitoring systems. Streamlining the digital procedures involved in running a company lays a strong basis for future system changes or ongoing innovation.

The rise in the adoption of technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data across industries fuels the digital experience monitoring market share, and it aids businesses in resolving issues and improving IT decisions concerning devices and application performance.

According to Statista, as of 2022, 35.82 billion IoT devices are installed worldwide, and by 2025, there will be 75.44 billion devices. From smartwatches to voice assistants, IoT gadgets are changing the way we work, communicate, and interact with one another. Consumer internet and media devices, such as smartphones, automobiles, IT infrastructure, and asset tracking and monitoring are the most important IoT devices in the consumer market. End-user adoption of smart devices is a major driver of end-user experience monitoring, which will boost the demand for the digital experience monitoring market.



Cloud and mobility are hastening an unprecedented wave of corporate upheaval, with 70% of the top ten global enterprises being founded for the first time. Companies such as Amazon, Southwest Airlines, Apple, Disney, TD Bank, and others emphasize their customers and end-user experience to enhance the software/application they deliver thus impacting the digital experience monitoring market share. As more digital services go beyond firewalls and Application Performance Management (APM) becomes less cost-effective, end-user or digital experience monitoring (DEM) technologies will become increasingly popular. Therefore, modern end-user digital experience monitoring solutions are specially built to monitor performance and availability from the user's perspective.



Insurers utilize IoT to identify risk correctly, improve client interaction, and speed up and simplify the underwriting and claims process in the finance industry. For example, auto insurers have traditionally used indirect factors to determine premiums, such as a driver's age, residence, and creditworthiness.

Owing to the Internet of things, data on driver behavior and vehicle use, such as automobile speed and frequency of night driving, is now available. Insurers may contact clients more regularly and provide new services based on the collected data thanks to the technology. Customers frequently deal primarily with agents or brokers and only get the insurer directly for policy renewal or claims management, making the digital experience monitoring market suitable for efficiency advantages. Thus, to enhance the performance of IoT application and system, end-user or digital experience monitoring (DEM) plays a crucial role.



Impact of COVID-19



APAC is highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to many cases. The country is the most crucial manufacturer and industrial producer since it trades more manufacturing goods than any other country worldwide, and it is a world leader in several types of goods. The Center for Strategic and International Studies has reviewed the estimates of China's growth, and a drop was observed in GDP in 2020.

Other major economies, such as India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan, have also been impacted by the pandemic and are experiencing a decline in the digital experience monitoring market growth. However, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and high death rates in countries, such as India and various Southeast Asian countries, slightly affected the market growth in 2020.

Furthermore, the region's growing use of cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and IoT, would drive the market after the COVID-19 pandemic. These technologies are becoming increasingly significant in enhancing IT choices and assisting organizations in effectively solving challenges linked to user experience and device performance. Hence, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of various industries in the region slightly influenced the digital experience monitoring market growth in 2020.



