North America Smoke Detector Market 2022-2028: Google, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Amongst Players Driving 7.3% Annual Growth

MARKET OUTLOOK

According to the publisher's research report, the smoke detector market in North America is likely to develop with a CAGR of 7.32% in the estimated duration from 2022 to 2028. The United States and Canada together make up the market in this region.



In Canada, it is mandatory for all residential units and commercial buildings to meet the standards of numerous national regulatory codes, including the National Fire Code (NFC), the National Building Code (NBC), and the Provincial Code. As per the NBC, smoke detectors are required to be installed in all new dwelling units, sleeping rooms, and on every floor of these units, in the country. Strict fire safety regulations are thus helping foster the growth of Canada's smoke detector market in the coming years.



Several cities and states in the US have implemented legislation mandating the installation of smoke alarms or specific types of these alarms in various settings. Furthermore, for many years, the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code (NFPA 72), has required at the minimum that smoke detectors and alarms be installed inside every sleeping room, in addition to installing them outside every sleeping area and on every level of the house or property. Such types of laws promote the adoption of smoke detectors. This will act in favor of the growth of the studied market in the United States.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Fire Incidents

Increased Focus on Fire Safety Measures

Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Smoke Detectors

Market Challenges

Expensive Smart Smoke Detectors

Disadvantages of Smoke Detectors

Market Opportunities

Growing Acceptance of Smart Smoke Detectors

Using Laser Smoke Detectors for Early Fire Detection

Key Players

ABB Limited

BRK Brands Inc

Carrier Global Corporation

Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd

Google Nest (Google)

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Johnson Controls International

Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric

Secom Co Ltd

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Smoke Detector Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. North America Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Photoelectric

3.2. Ionization

3.3. Dual Sensor

3.4. Other Types



4. North America Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by Power Source

4.1. Hardwired Smoke Detectors

4.2. Battery-Powered Smoke Detectors

4.3. Others (Hardwired With Battery)



5. North America Smoke Detector Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Commercial

5.2. Manufacturing

5.3. Telecommunication

5.4. Residential

5.5. Automotive

5.6. Oil & Gas

5.7. Other End-Users



6. North America Smoke Detector Market - Country Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope





