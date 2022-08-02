Radware Inks Reseller Deal with DataBank

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced it signed a reseller agreement with DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services. Based on the agreement, DataBank will offer Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection and Application Security solutions to customers interested in enhancing the cyber defense levels around their data center assets.

DataBank’s edge infrastructure platform consists of more than 65 data centers located within 50 miles of half the U.S. population. It also includes modular data centers that can be placed anywhere for geo-specific requirements and 20 major interconnect hubs to give workloads unrestricted reach.

“IT infrastructures are becoming more software-defined, user-managed, and edge-focused. They demand a data center experience that ensures data and applications are always secure, always compliant, and always on the right platforms in the right places,” said DataBank’s chief information security officer, Mark Houpt. “Radware delivers scalable, top-grade security solutions that will further expand our menu of managed security services and offer our customers added levels of protection.”

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection uses behavioral-based detection, automatic signature creation, and sophisticated SSL attack mitigation to protect organizations against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. For application security, Radware delivers a cloud-based web application firewall (WAF), bot manager, API security, and application-layer DDoS protection services. The security is based on automated, machine-learning based algorithms that learn legitimate user behavior and then separate malicious and legitimate traffic to deliver a higher level of application security with lower false positives.

“We are looking forward to partnering with DataBank to help organizations build modern, agile, IT environments,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of North American sales at Radware. “Our state-of-the-art, frictionless security solutions are designed to protect their customers against sophisticated DDoS and application-layer attacks while maintaining network uptime and access to critical infrastructure and applications.”

Radware’s solutions have earned industry recognition. Radware was included in Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report, ranking second among 11 vendors for API security and high security use cases. Forrester ranked Radware a global leader in its report, “The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.” Quadrant Knowledge Solutions named Radware a leader in its 2022 SPARK Matrix: Bot Management report.



About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world’s largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place.

Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 27+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business. To learn more, visit DataBank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

Safe Harbor Statement

