Global intensive care beds market size to grow at 4% CAGR through 2026

Pune,India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global intensive care bed market size is estimated to grow at 4% CAGR between 2020 and 2026.
Apart from that, the research splits the market into sections premised on product type, application scope, and end-use, along with estimating growth rates for each vertical over 2020-2026. The document also uncovers the potential by determining market share for each segment during the evaluation period.
To identify prospective avenues, the report includes all of the regions that contribute to the industry's gross revenue margins. Moreover, the profiles of distinguished companies and their strategy implementations are thoroughly monitored to define the competitive hierarchy.
The growth of market can be attributed to the surging cases of coronavirus as well as rising efforts across the world to flatten the curve and subsequently curb the infection spread. With the focus to enhance the healthcare infrastructure, there has been a notable increase in production and deployment of intensive care equipment, which is further escalating industry development.
COVID-19 Impact:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the dire situation raised concerns about the capacity and readiness of medical infrastructure in different countries, particularly in terms of total number of ICU beds across health facilities.
With the number of COVID-19 cases boosting at an enormous speed, the intensive care equipment supply chain was under tremendous pressure. To alleviate this strain and meet rising demand, numerous participants ramped up manufacturing, and a multitude of players also ventured into worldwide intensive care beds business arena.
Segmental Overview:
With respect to product type, the electric beds division was valued at USD 760 million in the year 2019 and is expected to showcase substantial growth during the projected timeframe, as these beds are advanced as well as convenient.
Concerning application scope, the general ICUs vertical was remunerated at USD 700 million in 2019 and is poised to expand at 3.5% CAGR through the forecast period.
Based on end-use ambit, the ambulatory surgical centers segment was worth USD 500 million in 2019 and is estimated to generate significant revenues over the review timeline.
Regional Analysis:
As per expert verbatim, Latin America industry generated revenues worth USD 152 million in 2019 and is slated to grow at 8.5% CAGR during the assessment period. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa market was valued at USD 108 million in 2019 and is predicted to expand at 6% CAGR through 2028.
Competitive Dashboard:
The well-known companies in global intensive care beds industry are Ankitech, Stryker Corporation, Nitrocare EN, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Savion Industries LLP, MESPA, Mediwaves Inc., Paramount Bed Pvt Ltd., Getinge AB, Favero Health Projects, Invacare Corporation, Caretek Medical, Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Linet Spol. S.R.O., Arjo, Malvestio S.p.A., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, and HARD Manufacturing Company among others.
Chapter 7. Intensive Care Beds Market, By Region
