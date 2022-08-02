CHEP helps to make the Move to Transport Electrification Sustainably

English German

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To hit net zero by 2050, CO 2 emissions from the transport sector must fall by 20% to 5.7 Gt by 2030 (Source IEA). With transportation representing a significant percentage of those emissions, hopes are pinned on electrification. The Biden Administration’s support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, allocating $7.5 billion for charging stations and $7.5 billion for electric buses and transit is a clear sign of government support, as is the EU’s “Fit for 55” package that commits to cutting all GHG emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

To meet these targets, much attention is on how to - sustainably - scale up the extraction and processing of raw materials to make batteries. But this is just one part of the puzzle. Sustainable ways to transport all electric vehicle (EV) components – and not just batteries – need to be privileged. In what is a global supply chain, most of this transportation is intercontinental and can quickly engender an important carbon footprint of its own.

“Our pooling concept has never been more important as we push towards 100% EVs on our roads. Sustainable transport is simply a myth if its manufacture relies on a carbon intensive supply chain,” says Murray Gilder, VP CHEP Automotive.

Pursuing its own sustainability roadmap – notably with its parent company Brambles recently announcing its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 – the company helps its customers meet their own net-zero targets. Working with a “share-and-reuse” model for their containers, CHEP encourages clients to lease their reusable, plastic containers and benefit from its global transport optimization and collaboration experience.

Endurance Technologies Ltd. is one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturers and one of those companies. The company was aware of empty transport miles from underutilized trucks and significant product damage and loss resulting from one-way packaging and multiple handling. On moving to a pooling model, Endurance now registers daily savings of 43,534 kWh of electricity, 135,087L of water and 11,32 tons of waste, not to mention the 118 trees preserved every day in having abandoned one-way cardboard packaging.

CHEP is one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses, offering a share-and-reuse model for its 345 million+ pallets, crates and containers and serving the FMCG, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive and general manufacturing industries.

