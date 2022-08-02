New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Monetisation platforms: worldwide market shares 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807793/?utm_source=GNW

It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.





Key questions answered in the monetisation platforms market share report





What was the overall size of the market (monetisation platforms software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the customer engagement systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report





Vendor strategy teams that need to understand how spending is shifting as CSPs seek to reduce spending on legacy systems and invest in adopting modern architecture frameworks.

Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams that are responsible for growth.

CSPs that are planning to revamp their monetisation platforms and advance their digital transformation journeys.

Professional services vendors that want to understand the growth opportunities over the next 5 years.

This report and the associated data annex provide:





detailed market share data for the monetisation platforms systems and services market, split by: two delivery types: product and professional services eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the monetisation platforms market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for vendors

detailed profiles of 10 vendors in this market.

Company coverage

Amdocs

CSG

Ericsson

Huawei

MATRIXX Software

Mavenir

NEC/Netcracker

Nokia

Optiva

Oracle



