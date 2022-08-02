Cardiovascular Devices Market Rise at 6.9% CAGR [2021-2028] Size, Growth, Share, Future Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiovascular devices market size is prognosticated to reach USD 86.27 billion by 2028 on account of the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, congenital heart disease, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, and others. The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various chronic diseases, especially heart diseases is a major factor propelling the cardiovascular devices market growth. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Cardiovascular Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, and Therapeutic and Surgical Devices), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Cardiac Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2028.” According to the report, the market size was USD 50.87 billion in 2020 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2028.





Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418





Key Industry Developments of Cardiovascular Devices Market Include:

July 2021 – Angel Medical Systems, Inc. announced the first commercial implantation of their flagship product, “The Guardian” device in the U.S. region. This was the first procedure followed by their recent FDA approval.

October 2019 – Biotronik announced the launch of PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent in the United States for acute coronary perforations in case of emergency diagnosis.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 86.27 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 54.08 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 155





Major Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market

The most important factor driving the market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. This, coupled with the advent of technological therapeutics for the diagnosis of heart diseases, is creating lucrative growth opportunities. . Besides this, the increasing awareness and initiatives taken by regional governments are expected to propel the cardiovascular devices market growth. Additionally, major investments are made to cater to the rising demand for cardiovascular surgical devices, and this will help the market gain momentum in the forecast period.

However, the market may be negatively impacted by the inability of vendors to invest in research and development of cardiovascular systems following its inefficiency with reimbursement models. Nevertheless, the advent of advanced safety and remote monitoring in the latest devices is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418





What is the Scope of this Report?

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the cardiovascular devices market, primarily focusing on factors boosting, repelling, and challenging the market. It also offers key industry insights into the market and current cardiovascular devices market trends, and opportunities. Besides this, the report lists the names of significant players and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Detailed segmentation of the market based on factors such as device type, application, end user, and others are available in the report. Furthermore, the report throws light on the significant developments in the market and is available for sale on the company website.

Why are cardiovascular devices important?

Cardiac devices control irregularities caused by the heart’s electrical system, such as irregular heartbeat and heart rhythm disorders. When medication, changes in lifestyle, or other treatments, medicine do not work, an implantable device may be recommended. Cardiac devices may remedy some heart conditions.

Presence of Major Vendors Strengthening North America Market Share

Geographically, the global c market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding the major cardiovascular devices market share, followed by Europe. This is on account of the presence of major manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to earn significant cardiovascular device market revenue on account of the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the regulatory scenario of the market. To cite an example, the government of India confirmed a reduction in stent prices as compared to the international market such as the U.S. Such steps taken by the regional government will help Asia Pacific market witness steady growth in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy – Cardiovascular Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102418





Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Device Type Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Remote Cardiac Monitoring

Others Therapeutic and Surgical Devices Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices

Catheter

Stents

Heart Valves

Others By Application Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Heart Failure

Others By End-User Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape –



Major Companies Aiming to Expand Product Portfolio Will Intensify Market Competition

As per the 2018 records, three companies are holding the maximum cardiovascular devices market share, namely Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, and Abbott. High revenue generation from these companies is attributable to the strong product portfolio, including heart valves, advanced stents, and other cardiopulmonary products. Cardiovascular devices market manufacturers are emphasizing on cardiopulmonary production, which will further help to earn high revenues, especially from previously untreatable patients.

List of Significant Cardiovascular Device Vendors are as follows:

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott

Medtronic

Cordis (Cardinal Health)

LivaNova PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Others





Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418





Table of Content

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Cardiovascular Diseases, By Key Countries, 2020 Technological Advancements in Cardiovascular Devices New Product Launches Analysis of Key Cardiovascular Devices Deals Key Industry Developments Pipeline Analysis Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries Analysis of Patient's Digital Health Adoption Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Remote Cardiac Monitoring Others Therapeutic and Surgical Devices Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Catheter Stents Heart Valves Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Cardiac Arrhythmia Heart Failure Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Device Type Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Remote Cardiac Monitoring Others Therapeutic and Surgical Devices Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Catheter Stents Heart Valves Others Market Analysis – By Application Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Cardiac Arrhythmia Heart Failure Others Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. By Application Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Cardiac Arrhythmia Heart Failure Others Canada By Application Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Cardiac Arrhythmia Heart Failure Others

Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Device Type Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Electrocardiogram (ECG) Remote Cardiac Monitoring Others Therapeutic and Surgical Devices Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD) Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices Catheter Stents Heart Valves Others



TOC Continued………





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418





About Us: