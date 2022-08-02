The global specialty yeast market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Yeast Market by Type, Species, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774195/?utm_source=GNW



• By type, the yeast extract segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on type, the yeast segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecasted period. Yeast extracts are natural ingredients that find a wide range of applicability across various food products which contributes towards enriching the nutritional profile, taste and flavor offerings of the food products due to which they are in significant demand across various food industries.

• By species, the Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share.



Based on species, the Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. Saccharomyces cerevisiae are commonly used as a preferred yeast species because it offers robustness and has the ability to withstand stressful conditions along with offering other desirable characteristics such as high fermentation efficiency and high growth rate due to which they find extensive applications across food & beverage industries.



By application, the food segment is expected to retain its position as the dominant segment over the forecast period.

Based on application, the food segment is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing segment over the forecast period because of the large applicability of specialty yeasts across a variety of different food segments such as bakery products, functional foods, savory products and other food applications. Due to their wide applicability across various food products, specialty yeasts is experiencing significant demand from the food industry.



The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for the specialty yeast market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period.The region has been witnessing significant urbanization and increased demand for convenience food products over the recent years.



The other factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of specialty yeast industry in the region are increased awareness about health & wellness and significant rise in demand for natural, pure and fresh products. The countries of China, Japan and India are key global markets for sauces, wine, dairy, and bakery products which contributes significantly to the growth of specialty yeast market in the region.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 33% and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation: D-Level- 45%, C-Level– 33%, and Others – 22%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 44%, Europe - 29%, North America- 15%, and RoW- 12%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

• ADM (US)

• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

• Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

• Lesaffre (France)

• AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China)

• Biorigin (Brazil)

• Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the specialty yeast market on the basis of type, species, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the specialty yeast market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the specialty yeast market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights into the major countries/regions, in which the specialty yeast market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774195/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________