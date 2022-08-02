With 8.5% CAGR, Data Center Cooling Market Worth USD 11.97 Billion by 2026

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center cooling market size is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion in 2026. The increasing industrialization across the world will create several growth opportunities for companies operating in this market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Data Center Cooling Market the market size was USD 6.27 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Industry Developments:

November 2021 - Sunbird Software announced the accessibility of its ‘DC Track’. DC Track is a data center infrastructure management (DCIM) operations software.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2026 Forecast Period 2022 to 2026 CAGR 8.5% 2026 Value Projection USD 11.97 Billion Base Year 2018 Data Center Cooling Market Size in 2018 USD 6.27 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Product, Data Center Type, Cooling Technique, Industry and Geography Data Center Cooling Market Growth Drivers Growing Need for Optimizing Infrastructure Budgets to Achieve Business Growth Will Ensure the Expansion of the Market Growing Demand for High Density Racks is Likely to Drive the Data Center Cooling Market





Data centers are physical network drives that store large data for companies and related organizations. The constantly rising IT sector has provided a massive potential for the growth of the market in recent years. The huge investments in the development of existing systems, as well as the emphasis on incorporating newer technologies, will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The benefits offered by data cooling centers have led to wider product adoption. They help avoid data losses and subsequently minimize financial losses. The increasing adoption of data centers by leading companies across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market.





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by the market, several companies are looking to better their existing portfolios. In August 2021, Schneider Electric announced the expansion of its data center solutions portfolio with the integration of enhanced and digitized versions of critical facility operations. These solutions are specifically designed for large data center operators. With benefits such as increased operational efficiency, lower risk, and maximum uptime, and efficient IT planning, the product is wet to witness huge demand in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

North America to Witness Considerable Growth; High Investments in Product Development to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing data center cooling market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The growing investment in data centers by large scale companies based in the United States will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the presence of several large scale companies across this region.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global data centers cooling market are:

ABB Ltd.

Airedale Air Conditioning

Asetek, Inc.

Black Box Corporation

Commscope

Cormant, Inc.

Device42, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FNT GmbH

Nlyte

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Optimum path Inc.

Panduit

Rackwise

Schneider Electric

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.





