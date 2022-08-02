TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Sales increase 52.7% to $1.3 billion, same branch revenue increases 20.7%
  • Net income increases 59.0% to $143.7 million, and 57.5% on an adjusted basis
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 100 basis points to 19.0%, 19.9% on a same branch basis, up 190 basis points

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results. Our unique business model combining both installation and specialty distribution, a key differentiator and critical component of our success, should enable us to outperform in any environment.

“We also continue to make great progress in the integration of DI and are ahead of schedule to achieve the $35 million to $40 million of synergies forecasted when we announced this transaction.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2021)

3 Months Ended 6/30/22ReportedChange
Sales$1,274,28552.7%
Gross Margin30.1%100 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.9%10 bps
Operating Profit$207,22161.5%
Operating Margin16.3%90 bps
Net Income$143,69759.0%
Net Income per diluted share$4.4162.1%
   
3 Months Ended 6/30/22AdjustedChange
Sales$1,274,28552.7%
Gross Margin30.1%90 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.8%20 bps
Operating Profit$208,79860.8%
Operating Margin16.4%80 bps
Net Income$144,38157.5%
Net Income per diluted share$4.4360.5%
EBITDA$242,25461.7%
EBITDA Margin19.0%100 bps
   
3 Months Ended 6/30/22Adj. Same BranchChange
Sales$1,007,18520.7%
Gross Margin31.2%200 bps
Operating Margin17.8%220 bps
EBITDA Margin19.9%190 bps
Incremental EBITDA29.4% 

Six Month Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2021)

6 Months Ended 6/30/22ReportedChange
Sales$2,443,20354.9%
Gross Margin29.3%130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue14.1%40 bps
Operating Profit$371,17565.6%
Operating Margin15.2%100 bps
Net Income$258,41072.0%
Net Income per diluted share$7.8773.7%
   
6 Months Ended 6/30/22AdjustedChange
Sales$2,443,20354.9%
Gross Margin29.3%130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.9%30 bps
Operating Profit$376,30265.7%
Operating Margin15.4%100 bps
Net Income$259,98663.8%
Net Income per diluted share$7.9265.7%
EBITDA$443,98467.1%
EBITDA Margin18.2%140 bps
   
6 Months Ended 6/30/22Adj. Same BranchChange
Sales$1,889,05019.8%
Gross Margin30.4%240 bps
Operating Margin17.2%280 bps
EBITDA Margin19.3%250 bps
Incremental EBITDA32.0% 

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2021)

Installation3 Months Ended 6/30/226 Months Ended 6/30/22 Specialty Distribution3 Months Ended 6/30/226 Months Ended 6/30/22
Sales$748,968$1,425,661 Sales$587,791$1,131,653
Change   Change  
Volume8.3%5.8% Volume0.3%0.2%
Price13.3%13.7% Price20.0%21.4%
M&A2.0%5.7% M&A94.7%94.0%
Total Change23.7%25.2% Total Change115.0%115.6%
Operating Margin18.7%17.7% Operating Margin14.8%13.9%
Change230 bps250 bps Change(90) bps(100) bps
Adj. Operating Margin18.7%17.8% Adj. Operating Margin14.8%13.9%
Change210 bps250 bps Change(90) bps(100) bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin20.8%20.0% Adj. EBITDA Margin17.2%16.5%
Change170 bps220 bps Change70 bps70 bps

Capital Allocation

Acquisitions
The Company acquired one residential insulation company in the second quarter, Assured Insulating, which serves markets in Northeastern Texas and Northwestern Louisiana. Through June 30, the Company has completed four acquisitions which are expected to contribute approximately $15.7 million in annual revenue.

Share Repurchases
The Company announced that its Board of Directors recently approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $200 million shares of the Company’s common stock.

As of June 30, 2022, Company has repurchased a total of 647,466 shares which includes a portion of the shares repurchased under an accelerated share repurchase program which will be completed in the third quarter.

2022 Outlook

“As we look toward the second half of 2022, we expect demand for our services to remain steady in all three end-markets we serve: residential, commercial, and industrial. Our focus will remain on the successful integration of DI, the strategic allocation of capital and ongoing initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, drive productivity and leverage our fixed costs,” added Buck.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)

2022LowHigh
Sales$4,800$4,900
Adjusted EBITDA*$860$900

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss second quarter financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, August 2nd, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management’s formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management’s formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.             
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)          
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)          
              
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  
Net sales $1,274,285  $834,255  $2,443,203  $1,577,053  
Cost of sales  890,188   591,075   1,727,905   1,136,114  
Gross profit  384,097   243,180   715,298   440,939  
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense  176,876   114,894   344,123   216,767  
Operating profit  207,221   128,286   371,175   224,172  
              
Other income (expense), net:             
Interest expense  (13,410)  (6,105)  (25,375)  (12,707) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (13,862) 
Other, net  (279)  66   406   144  
Other expense, net  (13,689)  (6,039)  (24,969)  (26,425) 
Income before income taxes  193,532   122,247   346,206   197,747  
              
Income tax expense  (49,835)  (31,867)  (87,796)  (47,525) 
Net income $143,697  $90,380  $258,410  $150,222  
              
Net income per common share:             
Basic $4.43  $2.75  $7.93  $4.57  
Diluted $4.41  $2.72  $7.87  $4.53  
              
Weighted average shares outstanding:             
Basic  32,405,292   32,865,303   32,570,988   32,846,016  
Diluted  32,614,449   33,177,435   32,827,549   33,190,107  
              



TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022  2021 2022 2021
Net income $143,697  $90,380 $258,410 $150,222
Other comprehensive (loss) income:            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (2,193)    1,026  
Comprehensive income $141,504  $90,380 $259,436 $150,222
             



TopBuild Corp.       
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)    
(dollars in thousands)       
  As of 
  June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $123,869 $139,779 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $12,558 at June 30, 2022, and $8,798 at December 31, 2021  773,744  668,419 
Inventories, net  431,098  352,801 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  25,835  26,692 
Total current assets  1,354,546  1,187,691 
        
Right of use assets  174,361  177,177 
Property and equipment, net  250,051  244,574 
Goodwill  1,968,603  1,949,763 
Other intangible assets, net  653,458  684,209 
Deferred tax assets, net    1,905 
Other assets  19,965  13,211 
Total assets $4,420,984 $4,258,530 
        
LIABILITIES       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $508,227 $461,917 
Current portion of long-term debt  38,162  38,640 
Accrued liabilities  197,308  175,891 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  55,284  54,591 
Short-term finance lease liabilities  2,712  2,387 
Total current liabilities  801,693  733,426 
        
Long-term debt  1,437,102  1,454,483 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  245,687  248,243 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  60,805  51,875 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  124,191  125,339 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  7,055  7,770 
Other liabilities  1,788  960 
Total liabilities  2,678,321  2,622,096 
        
EQUITY  1,742,663  1,636,434 
Total liabilities and equity $4,420,984 $4,258,530 
        
  As of June 30, 
  2022 2021 
Other Financial Data       
Receivable days  46  45 
Inventory days  48  30 
Accounts payable days  62  74 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $696,615 $313,631 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  15.0%9.9%
        
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches       



TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022  2021 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:     
Net income $258,410  $150,222 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  60,621   33,221 
Share-based compensation  7,061   5,377 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     13,862 
Loss on sale of property and equipment  525   833 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,427   858 
Provision for bad debt expense  6,404   4,037 
Loss from inventory obsolescence  3,610   1,129 
Change in certain assets and liabilities      
Receivables, net  (107,739)  (36,277)
Inventories, net  (82,621)  (8,055)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  648   (2,273)
Accounts payable  47,540   21,782 
Accrued liabilities  16,884   17,693 
Other, net  4,927   (206)
Net cash provided by operating activities  217,697   202,203 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (36,034)  (28,560)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (18,746)  (195,411)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  618   193 
Net cash used in investing activities  (54,162)  (223,778)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     411,250 
Repayment of long-term debt  (19,287)  (421,716)
Payment of debt issuance costs     (6,500)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility  70,000    
Repayment of revolving credit facility  (70,000)   
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (11,667)  (11,491)
Exercise of stock options  1,452   5,952 
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (150,050)  (24,038)
Payment of contingent consideration  (35)  (150)
Net cash used in financing activities  (179,587)  (46,693)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  142    
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (15,910)  (68,268)
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period  139,779   330,007 
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $123,869  $261,739 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $36,129  $39,135 
Accruals for property and equipment  563   460 



TopBuild Corp.                    
Segment Data (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,    
   2022  2021 Change   2022  2021 Change 
Installation                    
Sales $748,968 $605,625  23.7%$1,425,661 $1,138,378  25.2%
                     
Operating profit, as reported $139,919 $99,066     $252,598 $172,702    
Operating margin, as reported  18.7%16.4%    17.7%15.2%  
                     
Rationalization charges          473      
Acquisition related costs  16  1,112      96  1,112    
COVID-19 pay    116        605    
Operating profit, as adjusted $139,935 $100,294     $253,167 $174,419    
Operating margin, as adjusted  18.7%16.6%    17.8%15.3%  
                     
Share-based compensation  282  274      689  614    
Depreciation and amortization  15,319  14,857      31,004  27,683    
EBITDA, as adjusted $155,536 $115,425  34.8%$284,860 $202,716  40.5%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  20.8%19.1%    20.0%17.8%  
                     
Specialty Distribution                    
Sales $587,791 $273,364  115.0%$1,131,653 $524,965  115.6%
                     
Operating profit, as reported $86,749 $42,856     $157,170 $78,241    
Operating margin, as reported  14.8%15.7%    13.9%14.9%  
                     
Acquisition related costs  334        575      
COVID-19 pay    20        54    
Operating profit, as adjusted $87,083 $42,876     $157,745 $78,295    
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.8%15.7%    13.9%14.9%  
                     
Share-based compensation  287  244      641  488    
Depreciation and amortization  14,005  2,112      28,034  4,200    
EBITDA, as adjusted $101,375 $45,232  124.1%$186,420 $82,983  124.6%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  17.2%16.5%    16.5%15.8%  
                     



TopBuild Corp.                     
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                     
(dollars in thousands)                     
                      
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,     
   2022 2021  Change   2022   2021  Change  
Total net sales                     
Sales before eliminations $1,336,759  $878,989      $2,557,314  $1,663,343      
Intercompany eliminations  (62,474)  (44,734)      (114,111)  (86,290)     
Net sales after eliminations $1,274,285  $834,255   52.7%$2,443,203  $1,577,053   54.9%
                      
Operating profit, as reported - segments $226,668  $141,922      $409,768  $250,943      
General corporate expense, net  (9,012)  (6,704)      (19,449)  (13,311)     
Intercompany eliminations  (10,435)  (6,932)      (19,144)  (13,460)     
Operating profit, as reported $207,221  $128,286      $371,175  $224,172      
Operating margin, as reported  16.3 %15.4 %    15.2 %14.2 %   
                      
Rationalization charges            473   16      
Acquisition related costs   1,577   1,457       4,654   2,210      
COVID-19 pay     136          659      
Operating profit, as adjusted $208,798  $129,879      $376,302  $227,057      
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.4 %15.6 %    15.4 %14.4 %   
                      
Share-based compensation  3,334   2,266       7,061   5,377      
Depreciation and amortization  30,122   17,703       60,621   33,221      
EBITDA, as adjusted $242,254  $149,848   61.7%$443,984  $265,655   67.1%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  19.0 %18.0 %    18.2 %16.8 %   
                      
Sales change period over period  440,030          866,150         
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  92,406          178,329         
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  21.0 %       20.6 %      
                      
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.           
                      



TopBuild Corp.             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)             
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)             
              
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021  
Gross Profit Reconciliation             
              
Net sales $1,274,285  $834,255  $2,443,203  $1,577,053  
              
Gross profit, as reported $384,097  $243,180  $715,298  $440,939  
              
Acquisition related costs        121     
COVID-19 pay     122      592  
Gross profit, as adjusted $384,097  $243,302  $715,419  $441,531  
              
Gross margin, as reported  30.1 %29.1 %29.3 %28.0 %
Gross margin, as adjusted  30.1 %29.2 %29.3 %28.0 %
              
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation             
              
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $176,876  $114,894  $344,123  $216,767  
              
Rationalization charges        473   16  
Acquisition related costs  1,577   1,457   4,533   2,210  
COVID-19 pay     14      67  
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $175,299  $113,423  $339,117  $214,474  
              
Operating Profit Reconciliation             
              
Operating profit, as reported $207,221  $128,286  $371,175  $224,172  
              
Rationalization charges        473   16  
Acquisition related costs  1,577   1,457   4,654   2,210  
COVID-19 pay     136      659  
Operating profit, as adjusted $208,798  $129,879  $376,302  $227,057  
              
Operating margin, as reported  16.3 %15.4 %15.2 %14.2 %
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.4 %15.6 %15.4 %14.4 %
              
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation             
              
Income before income taxes, as reported $193,532  $122,247  $346,206  $197,747  
              
Rationalization charges        473   16  
Acquisition related costs  1,577   1,457   4,654   2,210  
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt           13,862  
COVID-19 pay     136      659  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  195,109   123,840   351,333   214,494  
              
Tax rate at 26.0%  (50,728)  (32,198)  (91,347)  (55,769) 
Income, as adjusted $144,381  $91,642  $259,986  $158,725  
              
Income per common share, as adjusted $4.43  $2.76  $7.92  $4.78  
              
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  32,614,449   33,177,435   32,827,549   33,190,107  
              



TopBuild Corp.              
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)              
(dollars in thousands)              
               
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2022  2021  2022  2021   
Net sales              
Same branch:              
Installation $736,643  $605,625  $1,360,243  $1,138,378   
Specialty Distribution  328,807   273,364   638,018   524,965   
Eliminations  (58,265)  (44,734)  (109,211)  (86,290)  
Total same branch  1,007,185   834,255   1,889,050   1,577,053   
               
Acquisitions (a):              
Installation $12,325  $  $65,418  $   
Specialty Distribution  258,984      493,635      
Eliminations  (4,209)     (4,900)     
Total acquisitions  267,100      554,153      
Total $1,274,285  $834,255  $2,443,203  $1,577,053   
               
Gross profit, as adjusted              
Same branch $314,012  $243,302  $575,127  $441,531   
Acquisitions (a)  70,085      140,292      
Total $384,097  $243,302  $715,419  $441,531   
               
Gross margin, as adjusted              
Same branch (b)  31.2 % 29.2 % 30.4 % 28.0 % 
Acquisitions (c)  26.2 %    25.3 %    
               
Operating profit, as adjusted              
Same branch $179,512  $129,879  $324,127  $227,057   
Acquisitions (a)  29,286      52,175      
Total $208,798  $129,879  $376,302  $227,057   
               
Operating margin, as adjusted              
Same branch (b)  17.8 % 15.6 % 17.2 % 14.4 % 
Acquisitions (c)  11.0 %    9.4 %    
               
EBITDA, as adjusted              
Same branch $200,667  $149,848  $365,435  $265,655   
Acquisitions (a)  41,587      78,549      
Total $242,254  $149,848  $443,984  $265,655   
               
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales              
Same branch (b)  19.9 %    19.3 %    
Acquisitions (c)  15.6 %    14.2 %    
Total (d)  19.0 % 18.0 % 18.2 % 16.8 % 
               
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales              
Same branch (e)  29.4 %    32.0 %    
Acquisitions (c)  15.6 %    14.2 %    
Total (f)  21.0 %    20.6 %    
               
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months              
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales              
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales              
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales              
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales           
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales              
               



TopBuild Corp.             
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)          
(in thousands)             
              
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2022 2021 2022 2021 
Net income, as reported $143,697 $90,380 $258,410 $150,222 
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:             
Interest expense and other, net  13,689  6,039  24,969  12,563 
Income tax expense  49,835  31,867  87,796  47,525 
Depreciation and amortization  30,122  17,703  60,621  33,221 
Share-based compensation  3,334  2,266  7,061  5,377 
Rationalization charges      473  16 
Acquisition related costs  1,577  1,457  4,654  2,210 
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt        13,862 
COVID-19 pay    136    659 
EBITDA, as adjusted $242,254 $149,848 $443,984 $265,655 
              


TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2021 2022 Trailing Twelve Months Ended
 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 June 30, 2022
Net Sales$845,757 $1,063,398 $1,168,918 $1,274,285 $4,352,358
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 231,146  48,816  2,481  39  282,482
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,076,903 $1,112,214 $1,171,399 $1,274,324 $4,634,840
               
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
               



TopBuild Corp.      
2022 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)     
(in millions)      
       
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2022 
  Low  High 
Estimated net income$481.5  520.1 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:     
Interest expense and other, net 61.0  58.0 
Income tax expense 169.2  182.7 
Depreciation and amortization 124.9  120.8 
Share-based compensation 13.4  11.4 
Rationalization charges 2.0  1.0 
Acquisition related costs 8.0  6.0 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$860.0 $900.0 
       