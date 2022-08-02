The global gene therapy market is valued at an estimated USD 7.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.6%

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Therapy Market by Vectors, Indication, Delivery Method, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843076/?utm_source=GNW

However,factors like high cost of gene therapy is restraining the growth of this market.



The cancer segment accounted for the highest growth ratein the gene therapy market, by indication, during the forecast period

In 2021, cancer segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Growing disease burden of cancer across the globe coupled with rising demand for gene therapies to treat cancer will augment the segmental growth of cancer over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the gene therapy market

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this market can be attributed to the improving healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, increasing product launches, and increasing incidence of cancer and neurological diseases.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 32%, Tier 2- 44%, and Tier 3-24%

• By Designation: C-level (Managers) - 30%, D-level(CXOs, Directors)- 34%, and Others (Executives) - 36%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -32%, Asia-Pacific -10%, Rest of the World -8%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Biogen (US)

• Sarepta Therapeutics (US)

• Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

• Amgen, Inc. (US)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Orchard Therapeutics Plc (UK)

• Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (A Part Of ?F. Hoffmann-La Roche) (US)

• AGC Biologics (US)

• Anges, Inc. (Japan)

• Bluebird Bio, Inc. (US)

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Ireland)

• Dynavax Technologies (US)

• Human Stem Cells Institute (Russia)

• SibionoGenetech Co., Ltd. (China)

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)

• Uniqure N.V. (Netherland)

• Gensight Biologics S.A. (France)

• Celgene Corporation (A Bristol-Myers Squibb Company) (US)

• Cellectis (France)

• Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

• Mustang Bio (US)

• AGTC (Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation) (US)

• Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global gene therapy market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as vectors, indication, delivery method, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall gene therapy market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges,trends,and opportunities.

