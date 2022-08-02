5G Infrastructure Market [2020-2027] Worth USD 80.06 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 71%

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 80.06 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 71% between 2020 and 2027. The presence of several large-scale companies in 5G sector is favouring the global market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “5G Infrastructure Market Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the global market size was USD 1.25 Billion in 2019.

Key Industry Developments:

March 2020 – Nokia Network announced that it has collaborated with Intel Corporation for advancement of 5G New Radio and cloud infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Nokia Network aims to develop custom ASIC solutions to enhance 5G ReefShark radio portfolio.





5G infrastructure is a network that comprises of several small-scale micro base stations. Variations in 5G infrastructure suggestion stand alone and non-standalone have widened the application scope of this concept. The massive investments in 5G infrastructure setups are consequential to the massive potential held by the concept across the world. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of growth of the overall 5G infrastructure market.

Despite the barriers and debates that have raised concerns regarding the implementation of 5G and their impact on human life, the concept will be integrated on a large scale in the coming years. The growing demand for seamless network and internet connectivity will create a massive platform for the companies operating in this network.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 71% 2027 Value Projection USD 80.06 Billion Base Year 2020 5G Infrastructure Market Size in 2020 USD 1.25 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Communication Infrastructure, Spectrum Band and Geography 5G Infrastructure Market Growth Drivers Dip in Construction Activities to Mar Industry Growth Product Type, Application, and Region are Studied Exponential Rise in Smartphone Penetration to Bolster Growth North America to Provide Promising Opportunities with Growing Footprint of Automotive Sector





Covid-19 Pandemic to Delay Proposed 5G Infrastructures Set-ups

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several companies are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. However, these measures have ultimately proven damaging for businesses that fall in the SME sector. Companies that have been able to seamlessly sustain the effects of the pandemic are mostly large-scale organizations or established businesses. The delays in installation and test procedures during the pandemic are due to the lack of labor and resources; a factor that is consequential to the hesitancy among [people as well as the risks associated with working during the pandemic.





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall 5G infrastructure market share in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, companies are looking to adopt strategies such as collaborations and mergers with other businesses in this sector with the aim of establishing a strong brand presence. In March 2020, Nokia Network announced that it has collaborated with Intel Corporation for the development of a new 5G radio and cloud infrastructure. Evidently, both the companies have a well-established consumer coverage and brand presence on the global stage. This collaboration will be a statement of intent as far as competition in the 5G infrastructure space is concerned. Increasing number of such large-scale collaborations is a primary factor why this market is projected to exhibit an elliptical CAGR in the coming years.

Adoption of Futuristic Technologies Coupled with Stable Network Connectivity Demand Driving the Market Growth

The large-scale integration of the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, cloud computing technologies, AR/VR gaming, etc. requires an uninterrupted network with faster internet connectivity and greater bandwidth. uninterrupted network with faster internet connectivity and greater bandwidth. The seamless 5G network is efficient in addressing the issues of these technologies. Moreover, the 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to transform various broadband services and strengthen connectivity across different end-user verticals. Major key companies are making massive investments in the development of 5G core services and architecture that also plays a vital role in the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale 5G Providers Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of numerous large-scale 5G providers in countries such as India, China, and Japan will contribute to the growth of the regional market. The rising demand for 5G networks and the constantly rising population in this region will be pivotal to the growth of the regional market. The increasing number of smartphone users has certainly facilitated the implementation of 5G networks in this region. As of 2019, the 5G infrastructure market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 590.9 million and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

List of the Major Key Companies in 5G Infrastructure Market:

ZTE Corporation (Shenzhen, China)

Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

NEC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (California, United States)

AT&T (California, United States)

Verizon Ltd. (New York, United States)

CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Corning Incorporated (New York, United States)

Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland)

Belden Inc. (Missouri, United States)

Dell EMC (Massachusetts, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Qualcomm Technologies (California, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Fujikura Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key 5G Infrastructure Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Communication Infrastructure (Value) RAN (Radio Access Network) C-Ran/V-Ran Small Cell MassiveMIMO Transport Technology Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Network Slicing Core Technology Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Mobile Edge Computing By Spectrum Band (Value) Low Band (<1 GHz) Mid Band (1-6GHz) High Band (24-40GHz) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!





Frequently Asked Questions:

How big is the 5G infrastructure market?

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global 5G infrastructure market size was USD 1.25 billion in 2019

What will be the worth of 5G infrastructure market in 2027?

The global 5G infrastructure industry will be worth US$ 80.06 billion in 2027





