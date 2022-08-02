Lucira Health to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2022 financial results on, Monday, August 15, 2022. Lucira’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should register online. Participants are required to register a day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast can be accessed via the Events page of the investor section of Lucira's website.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease kits. Lucira’s testing platform produces lab-quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kit to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The Lucira™ Check-It COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and Lucira™ COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

Investorrelations@lucirahealth.com

332-895-3230