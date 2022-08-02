Atlas Travel & Technology Group Receives B Corporation Certification

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Travel & Technology Group (ATTG) has earned its designation as a Certified B Corporation ("B Corp"), an accreditation which measures a company's entire social and environmental impact by redefining success through purposeful positive impacts for its stakeholders, including customers, employees, local and global communities and the environment.

To become a B Corp, organizations must pass "The B Assessment," regarding how the company adheres to the highest standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors such as social and environmental responsibility, employee benefits, charitable giving and supply chain practices. The evaluation closely looks at how the company operations and business model support a more sustainable future.

"When I first learned of what a B Corp certification stood for, I knew it was something that we, as an organization, wanted to achieve," says Elaine Osgood, ATTG Chief Executive Officer. "The rigorous certification process made us a better company, highlighting our superlatives and pointing out a few areas that needed more attention. Our priority has always been to do the right thing for our employees, community and the environment, knowing that a positive bottom line would result. I am proud to be among the ranks of so many similar-minded organizations, and I look forward to engaging with the B Corp community in a meaningful way."

Proud to be the first and currently only travel management company in the United States with this prestigious accreditation, ATTG is committed to the principles of human rights, environmental preservation, employee health and safety and a high standard of corporate ethics, joining the ranks of over 2,500 other B Corps in 160 industries around the world.

On August 14-17, ATTG will be discussing their B Corp Certification at the Global Business Travel Association Convention in San Diego, CA, showcasing their corporate social responsibility initiatives and company advancements.

About Atlas Travel & Technology Group

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, Atlas Travel & Technology Group is an award-winning company, bringing Atlas Travel, Prime Numbers Technology and ATHome under one umbrella. Atlas Travel is comprised of three divisions: global corporate travel management, vacation & cruise planning and meeting, incentive, convention and event services. Prime Numbers Technology is dedicated to helping clients drive significant savings in business spend through industry-recognized data analytics and benchmarking solutions. ATHome is the host agency for over 135 Independent Travel Advisors, complete with a travel school and training.

Media Contact: Catherine Hermanson

catherine.hermanson@atlastravel.com

508.488.1167

