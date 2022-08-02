Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Two Exploration Wells Drilled at McCord

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first two exploration wells drilled at the Company’s 100% owned and operated McCord property, HEI-1 (HEI 06-12-006-05W3M) and HEI-2 (HEI 06-2-006-06W3M).



Following casing and evaluation of both wells, initial results did not return sufficient quantities of helium to warrant production testing. As such, field operations on both wells have been halted in order to conduct further analysis on the results and the Company’s planned operations program. HEVI has released the contracted rig and is currently reviewing all information gathered during the drilling operations to reassess its exploration model before undertaking additional drilling.

“Although these initial results are disappointing, they do not change our positive long-term outlook for our asset base given the strong indications of helium in the area based on adjacent operators’ success,” said Greg Robb, President & CEO of HEVI. “We are analyzing all of the data we have collected to assist us in planning our operations program as we move forward, and will pursue the acquisition of additional seismic to support our efforts. The HEVI team maintains confidence in the prospectivity of our large land package and will regroup to determine the optimal path forward to generate maximum value for our shareholders.”

With approximately $10 million in cash on the balance sheet, HEVI has sufficient liquidity to pause on its planned six-well drilling program. The Company intends to direct a portion of available funds to a seismic program that can facilitate further evaluation and drilling target identification. In addition to the Company’s operations in the Mankota/McCord area, HEVI also has a five-well commitment from North American Helium Inc. ("NAH") following the execution of a farmout agreement that was finalized on June 28th, 2022. It is anticipated that the NAH drilling program will provide HEVI with valuable data to help expand understanding of the play. Should NAH elect to drill development wells, HEVI expects to allocate a portion of funds towards those projects and would retain a 20% working interest in both the lands earned and each successful well drilled by NAH.

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

