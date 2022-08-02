TUGA Updates Commercial Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), which is developing solutions for urban mobility challenges with the TUGA , a new type of electric vehicle (“EV”), today announces the commencement of strategic activities designed to advance a twenty-four (24) to thirty-six (36) month commercial go-to-market action plan.

This proposed agenda aims to align all aspects of engineering development, prototype testing, regulatory approvals, software, and hardware integration in combination with advanced digital technologies, marketing, and sales efforts.

Company co-founder and VP César Barbosa states, “We recognize the need to manage many moving parts in the weeks and months ahead. We believe our ability to prototype a functional platform within an expedited timeline showcases our commitment and keen focus. Recent advances such as our patent pending extendable rear chassis and rear axle were designed to deliver a practical and innovative consumer focused, segment-specific, premium vehicle targeting sales entry across the urban commuter, ride-share delivery, taxi, rental, and leisure markets.”

TUGA Innovations has also committed to evaluating the concept of Mobility-As-A-Service (“MaaS”) as a potential added-value feature for integration into the TUGA platform. The Company is also exploring the potential for added or enhanced benefits and features through the integration of augmented reality and virtual reality powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”). These features, including tie-ins with Metaverse-based platforms have the potential to offer all new customer-centric vertical integration possibilities combining innovative vehicle features, ride hailing software platforms, new user applications and associated services.

TUGA Innovations Co-Founder & Board Member António Câmara notes, “We are viewing MaaS as an umbrella concept that offers us the possibility to combine multiple offerings. We will evaluate, and test these elements through our expertise in AI and software development.”

The TUGA fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle aims to address the many challenges faced when driving in, between, and around urban centres and metropolitan areas. The vehicle is no wider than a motorcycle for agility and boasts a patent pending expanding rear axle for stability at higher speeds and a recently announced patent-pending expanding length vehicle chassis system offering a unique backwards movement of the rear part of the vehicle to enable improved passenger entry and exit. The TUGA platform is designed to offer multiple body styles initially identified as the TUGA Commuter, TUGA Deliver and TUGA One concepts.

Company CEO John Hagie adds, “The customer experience is at the heart of our strategic focus. We are looking at options for ride sharing-to-ownership models in key locations which offer frictionless access through online smart contracts. To that end, we hope to dedicate multiple first run vehicles aimed specifically at the ride hailing, ride sharing and delivery service segments. Our vision will require significant effort and capital investment, but our confidence is predicated on our belief that our product, once developed, will offer a uniquely tailored solution in todays rapidly changing automotive sector.”

As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com .

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle. The vehicle will be no wider than a motorcycle for agility and will have a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability and a proposed patent pending expandable chassis and body length for passenger comfort. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

TUGA Investor Relations

Tel: +1 415.799.7911

Email: info@tugainnovations.com

