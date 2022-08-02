Supremex Appoints Simon Provencher as Packaging President

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced today the appointment of Simon Provencher as President of the Company’s Packaging segment.



Mr. Provencher, who has more than 20 years of experience in the paper-based packaging industry, is a results-oriented leader with a focus on strategic decision-making. He most recently held the title of General Manager of Cascades GPS Groupe Carton with P&L responsibility for four business units, spanning seven plants in North America.

Mr. Provencher, who has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), will begin his new role with Supremex on September 6th.

“Simon is a natural-born leader with the ability to mobilize teams in achieving common objectives,” stated Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex. “We are highly confident he has the right combination of leadership abilities, business acumen and manufacturing expertise to raise our Packaging segment to the next level. It’s been well documented that we’re seeking to diversify and grow our presence in the Packaging market, a key growth vehicle for the Company, so this management hire reinforces our intentions.”

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and three manufacturing facilities in the United States employing approximately 800 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

