American Green (OTC:ERBB) Cypress Chill Grow Receives Its First Cannabis Equipment Order

Two Massive Air Conditioning Chillers Have Arrived

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it took delivery of the first equipment to arrive at its “Cypress Chill grow.” Two massive custom built AC chillers weighing over 13,500 lbs each are now on site at the 40,000 sf grow which is currently under construction.

https://youtu.be/hzdq8klfMdw

Bryan Croteau, the company's general manager said, “American Green has taken delivery of 2 Agronomics IQ, custom built Adiabatic fluid chillers. These chillers will provide over 704 ton of chilling air conditioning power in the heart of the desert. Not only will this system provide accurate cooling temperatures within +/- 1 degree, but it will also provide more than adequate dehumidification within +/- 1%. This will allow the Cypress Chill facility to maintain an almost perfect Vapor Pressure Deficit (VPD) to meet and or exceed the expectations that we have set for production.”

“Well regulated environmentals play an essential role in producing Top Tier Private Reserve flower, concentrates & edibles. We have the utmost confidence in the Agronomics IQ system being able to perform as expected.” concluded Mr. Croteau.

American Green recently purchased the 40,000 sf “Cypress Chill” building in May 2022 for $3.75MM. The building appraised for $5.3MM and ERBB has accumulated $2.65MM in equity in the property.

There are archives of hundreds of hours of video footage from our “Sweet Virginia” Grow operation that can be found on the American Green YouTube Channel You can also see live Sweet Virginia grow footage most days during normal business hours.

View drone video footage of our Cypress Chill grow

ABOUT AMERICAN GREEN, INC.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with more than 75,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainably initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

