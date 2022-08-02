Volt Inu Set to Launch the Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFTs on the Market

Malmo, Sweden, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Volted Dragons Sailors Club NFT collection is crucial because it offers a new and unique experience for NFT investors. The collection has several features that will appeal to investors. Among these, the team mentioned the opportunity to buy into the mint during the first three rounds.

Anticipating the Minting Rounds

The Volted Dragons Sailors Club is a new NFT mint set to launch on the market by Volt Inu. The team is excited to announce the upcoming mint with investors, to increase its large community by targeting a brand new niche of users.

The whitelisting for the first round is available for those having held VOLT coins since February 25th without selling. There will be three minting rounds, with 2k, 4k, and 4k NFTs available, respectively.

The price for each round will start at 0.15 ETH and increase incrementally in the following rounds. For those looking to get involved, Volt Inu will allow a maximum of 10 NFTs per transaction in each round.

Furthermore, the team shared an appealing trailer with the community through its Twitter page. The Volt Inu community (or “Voltarmy”) is looking forward to claiming these new NFTs.

The Story of This New NFT Collection

Volt Inu also shared an interesting story to back up this new volted collection.

The Volted Dragons have established a club enabling them to travel the world and cruise the seas undetected by others. To do this, they commandeer enormous cruise ships and combine them to form a massive cruise ship.

They interact with video games in the metaverse by connecting with electricity and other energy sources with their unique abilities. This ability allows the dragons to construct virtual Sailor Club Lounges where they may interact with people in person.

The dragons employ their strength to catch rare fish and prepare exquisite feasts for the humans who visit their club.

Due to their envy of the Sailors Club's success, several dragons established the Draco Aviator Mile High Crew.

This new group started destroying human cities, causing extreme terror everywhere. The Sailor Club started making virtual Dragons and pets, concentrating more on the virtual aspect of things.

Years went by without a Draco Aviators assault, but the Sailor Club wasn't going to take any risks.

They kept moving in the direction of human defense, pledging to protect them from any dragon-related attacks that could occur. Everyone wanted to play in the digital world with the Dragons as The Sailor Club transformed into contemporary reptile superheroes.

About Volt Inu and the VOlted Dragons Sailors Club Collection

Volt Inu's development is a hot topic in the crypto industry. This project went through an extensive project re-design, with frequent news coming from this team.

Volt Inu's ever-expanding ecosystem includes not just this NFT collection but also several other noteworthy features. The Volted Dragons Sailors Club collection will be powered by Chainlink to achieve its success. The first integration will see the Volt Inu's smart contract incorporate Chainlink's VRF technology to ensure a fair and random mint to all their future NFT holders.

As a result, each NFT will use a random generation system, maintaining a level playing field for all investors.

Volt Inu's website and social media accounts are available for anybody interested in keeping up with the team's activities.

