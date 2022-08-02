Fogo de Chão Celebrates Autumn With New Fall-Inspired Menu Items

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, is introducing new seasonal flavors for its fall-inspired menu – available starting today. Aimed to embrace the changing seasons, an indulgent Porterhouse steak joins the Full Churrasco Experience for a limited time, alongside delicious new Market Table items with seasonal flavors and new desserts.



New fall menu offerings include highlights like:

Porterhouse: Back by popular demand, this cut is seasoned with rock salt and fire-roasted on the bone for tender, juicy flavor. The porterhouse steak is a premium cut that includes both the New York Strip and Filet.

Pear & Arugula Salad: Roasted butternut squash and Bosc Pears with toasted quinoa and arugula in a honey dressing, topped with bleu cheese and balsamic drizzle.

Roasted Apple & Butternut Squash Salad: Roasted butternut squash and Fuji apples drizzled with honey, topped with lemon zest.

Lentil Soup: Rustic soup with lentils and spinach in a vegetable broth (vegan).

Rustic soup with lentils and spinach in a vegetable broth (vegan). Fall Seasonal Hummus: Fresh hummus blended with beets and tahini, topped with orange zest, pumpkin, sesame seeds and fresh herbs.



In addition to the Churrasco and Market Table seasonal updates, the dessert menu has also been enhanced with more decadent options including:

Açai Cheesecake: New York style cheesecake topped with açai compote, blueberries and fresh whipped cream.

Tres Leches Cake: Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three types of milk, topped with toasted meringue and mixed berries.

This fall, Fogo will also continue its long-time partnership with No Kid Hungry as part of its ongoing commitment to feeding the most vulnerable in the communities they serve and to help end childhood hunger in America. Whether dining in-restaurant or placing an order online for takeout, guests who donate $5 to No Kid Hungry will receive a Dining Card valid for $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences on their next visit. Over the seven years of collaboration, Fogo has helped to provide over 7.6 million meals to No Kid Hungry.

“At our core, we strive to offer fresh, unique experiences for our guests, filled with discovery and authenticity, which is why we continuously add new flavors to our seasonal menus,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo. “We are equally as passionate about feeding our local communities through our ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry.”

Dining Cards valid Monday, September 19, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022. $1 can help provide up to 10 meals for kids in need. Learn more at http://www.nokidhungry.org/onedollar

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

For more information on Fogo de Chão, donating to No Kid Hungry or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

About No Kid Hungry®

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

