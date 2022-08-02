Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Lee Ann Marchionna as Chief People Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Lee Ann Marchionna, MBA, to the newly created role of Chief People Officer. Ms. Marchionna joins Arbor with more than 25 years of experience in Human Resources, having led organizational effectiveness initiatives as well as establishing talent, culture, and engagement practices for both public and private life sciences companies.



“We are pleased to welcome Lee Ann— a highly talented industry veteran—to Arbor’s executive team,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., CEO, Arbor Biotechnologies. “Lee Ann has been instrumental in leading strategies that help attract top talent, bolster organizational culture, design organizational structure and growth models and establish people practices that are essential for business growth. I look forward to her contributions as we ensure Arbor remains a destination for top talent, and a diverse, inclusive and collaborative environment for our employees.”

Before joining Arbor, Ms. Marchionna was a principal at Vitality HR, a consultancy she founded to support both start-ups and growing biotechnology companies. At Vitality, she was instrumental in shaping talent and fostering organizational culture for a range of VC-backed life sciences companies, including many within portfolios of Atlas, Third Rock, 5AM, Versant, Polaris and OrbiMed. Prior to founding Vitality, Ms. Marchionna served as VP of Human Resources at ThermoFisher Scientific, where she was responsible for the organizational development and talent strategy to help the company scale. Prior to ThermoFisher, she held HR leadership roles at Hologic, Dell EMC, Biogen Idec, Sanofi Genzyme, Jabil Circuit, Inc., and Kimberly-Clark.

Commented Ms. Marchionna: “I continue to be extremely impressed by Arbor’s collaborative culture, with strong ties to its founders and a collective passion for great science and transforming how patients with genomic diseases are treated. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help build an engaging organizational environment that enables our employees to do their best work.”

Ms. Marchionna earned an MBA from Binghamton University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management from the State University of New York.

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering genetic editing capabilities spanning knockdowns to whole gene insertions, which has enabled us to generate the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Leveraging our wholly-owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we can work backward from disease pathology to choose the optimal editing approach that specifically addresses the underlying cause of disease, resulting in a potentially curative medicine for a wider range of genetic disorders. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio

Contacts

Media

Amy Bonanno, Solebury Trout

abonanno@soleburytrout.com

914-450-0349

Investor Relations

Alexandra Roy, Solebury Trout

aroy@soleburytrout.com

617-221-9197