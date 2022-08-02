Nantucket Whaler Announces Canadian Expansion in Partnership With Iconic Men's Retailer, Tip Top

TORONTO, Canada & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nantucket Whaler, the New England lifestyle apparel brand inspired by a lifetime at sea and the heritage of Nantucket Island, has partnered with Tip Top, the leading retailer of men's clothing in Canada, with initial collections that are launching for Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023.

For over a century, Tip Top has provided quality suits and related accessories at great value and with perfect fits. By adding the Nantucket Whaler brand to its selections, Tip Top can provide a sportier casualwear to complement its core suit lineups.

"Tip Top has a rich history in Canada, so it's an honor to be partnering with them on building the Nantucket Whaler business," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages the Nantucket Whaler brand. "Alongside our Canadian

joint venture partner, Grand National Apparel, we continue to seek strategic opportunities with global industry leaders as we look to expand our footprint, engage more consumers, and increase innovative product offerings with our Nantucket-inspired lifestyle brand."

The exclusive Nantucket Whaler collection focuses on heritage-inspired styles incorporating the brand's signature garment dyed and washed fabrics to create authentic and rugged looks that pair perfectly with the merchandise available in Tip Top locations across Canada. Blending functional design with technical details, the Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection offers timeless staples with modern updates, such as vintage washed Denim Shirts, midweight French Terry Crewnecks, and 360° Stretch 5-Pocket Twill Jeans, all in a beautiful array of natural weathered colors. Nantucket Whaler will be available in all of the 80 Tip Top locations across Canada and online at tiptop.ca.

"We're proud to now have the Nantucket Whaler brand as part of our assortment in Tip Top," said Tiffany Braund, VP of Merchandising for Tip Top. "With a shared commitment to style, quality, and authenticity at the core of our business, we think Nantucket Whaler's nautical style will be a hit in the Canadian market. We anticipate that Canadian consumers will love the overall style, comfort, and utility of the brand. It's a win-win for everyone."

Nantucket Whaler's unique style reflects the heritage, grit and strength of Nantucket Island in its well-crafted clothes for the modern consumer who embodies those same core values. The authentic brand is available in the United States online only, at nantucketwhaler.com.

About Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler style translates the grit, strength, and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values. Visit nantucketwhaler.com for more information.

As a proud sponsor of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Nantucket Whaler supports the non-profit organization in its dedication to the conservation of whales and dolphins through inspiring global action. WDC, a leading global organization, defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, conservation projects, field research and education. Visit whales.org for more information.

About Tip Top | Tailors since 1909

For over 110 years, Tip Top has been providing Canadians with quality menswear at incredible value. With over 80 stores across the country and tiptop.ca, Tip Top is the destination for event solutions and allows men to have Perfect Moments Perfectly Dressed. There for life's special milestones, from proms to weddings and all the events in between, Tip Top carries a wide range of styles in both formal and casual wear. At its core, Tip Top is fully focused on Fit - fitting men's bodies, budgets, and styles - to give them the confidence they get when they look and feel great.

Tip Top is a proud sponsor of The Fight to End Cancer benefiting the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and, since partnering in 2016, has raised over $650,000 through the "Wear Your Support" Campaign.

