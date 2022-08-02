New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL UAV BATTERY MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311030/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

UAVs were first developed for military usage, but they are now used for various purposes, like product delivery, defense, surveillance, precision farming, infrastructure inspection, photography, etc.Factors affecting a UAV’s battery selection include charging time, activation, longevity, and cost.



Extensive voltage and load needs, such as processors, propulsion systems, and sensors, may vary in a conventional UAV.

Furthermore, commercial drones significantly influence applications that benefit from their capacity to quickly and affordably collect localized visual data. Construction, inventory, agriculture, and transportation management are a few industries that already profit from low-cost aerial surveillance systems and support the growing demand for UAV batteries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global UAV battery market growth evaluation covers the assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue, owing to the extensive demand for UAV applications, innovative battery technologies, and huge R&D investments.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Although the market for UAV batteries is starting to expand, there is fierce competition among the sector players.However, the major market participants have decades of combined expertise.



In terms of technological advancements, established players are also anticipated to strengthen their position in the market.Moreover, due to the complexity of the battery understudy, a significant amount of money is invested in R&D.



Hence, the threat of new entrants is moderate.

Leading players like Plug Power, Intelligent Energy, HES Energy Systems, etc., operate the global UAV battery market.



Companies mentioned

1. DOOSAN

2. EAGLE-PICHER TECHNOLOGIES

3. EPSILOR

4. HES ENERGY SYSTEMS

5. INTELLIGENT ENERGY

6. INVENTUS POWER

7. PLUG POWER

8. RRC POWER SOLUTIONS

9. SHENZHEN GREPOW BATTERY

10. SION POWER

