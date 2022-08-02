New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR ULTRASOUND MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365448/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Cardiovascular ultrasound includes the ultrasound imaging of a rapidly moving complex organ positioned deep within the human body, the heart.These devices are central diagnostic equipment that can aid in minimizing the incidences of stroke and heart attack through an early diagnosis.



As a result, the rising prevalence of heart problems is one of the key growth drivers of the global cardiovascular ultrasound market.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases like coronary disease and heart attack is set to raise the demand for cardiovascular ultrasound applications since they utilize sound waves to create images of the heart for assessing the heart’s overall health. As per the American College of Cardiology Foundation, around 1.05 million suffered from coronary diseases in the US in 2019. In addition, almost 805,000 Americans have a heart attack annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Such aspects propel the global cardiovascular ultrasound market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by stringent regulations.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global cardiovascular ultrasound market growth analysis includes the evaluation of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, attributed to the growing geriatric population and the lifestyle changes that raise the risk of cardiovascular diseases.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is fragmented since the main players do not possess a major share.Nevertheless, the competitive rivalry is high since companies launch new products with innovative features.



Some of the eminent companies in the market include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Samsung Medison Co Ltd, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

2. CLARIUS

3. DAWEI MEDICAL

4. ESAOTE SPA

5. FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

6. GE HEALTHCARE

7. LANMAGE

8. LELTEK

9. MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

10. PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

11. SAMSUNG MEDISON CO LTD

12. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

13. TELEMED ULTRASOUND MEDICAL SYSTEMS

14. VIATOM TECHNOLOGY CO

15. ZONCARE

