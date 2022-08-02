European Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022-2025: Transformative Mega Trends of Technology and Sustainability will Drive Post-pandemic Facility Management Recovery

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Projections for European Facility Management Market, Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European facility management (FM) market suffered a significant shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is bouncing back, with future growth focused on technology and sustainability.
The industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditizing in many parts of Europe, and suppliers need innovation and new value propositions to avoid the cost trap.
The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated digital technology use. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the European FM market fights to get back on a growth curve. The market returned to growth in 2021 but will not return to the 2019 levels until 2022.
This study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid-, and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic. It also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2026.
It analyzes the competition and workplace future, customer segments, service trends, service integration strategies, competitive trends, technology impact, and the market outlook by country, namely the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Nordics, Benelux, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and the Rest of Europe (RoE).
Organic growth is hard to find in such a big and mature industry. Therefore, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable.
The market will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM market during the next 6 years.
Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on building digitalization, workplace optimization, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. The need to focus on organizational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations will increase.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management (FM)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Chief Executive Officers' (CEOs') 360-Degree Perspective
- European FM Market in Numbers
- European FM Market Segmentation
- European FM Market Growth by Segment
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Top Predictions for the European FM Market
- Conclusions
3 Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Market Definitions
- Value Spectrum of FM Services
- Questions this Study will Answer
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Summary of FM Market Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Future FM Trends
- European FM Market Evolution
- Top Transformational Trends in FM
- Short-term FM Growth Opportunities
- Medium-term FM Growth Opportunities
- Long-term FM Growth Opportunities
- European FM Universe
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model
- Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
4 Competition Analysis
- Competitive Outlook for FM in Europe
- Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background
- Key Competitors in the European FM Market by Country
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Market Share
- Leading FM Suppliers by Country
- FM Delivery Models by Leading Company
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country
- European FM Market Revenue by Country
- European FM Market Growth by Country
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - UK
- FM Market Dynamics in the UK
- FM Market Segmentations in the UK
- FM Market Forecast in the UK
- FM Competitive Environment in the UK
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - France
- FM Market Dynamics in France
- FM Market Segmentations in France
- FM Market Forecast in France
- FM Competitive Environment in France
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Germany
- FM Market Dynamics in Germany
- FM Market Segmentations in Germany
- FM Market Forecast in Germany
- FM Competitive Environment in Germany
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Italy
- FM Market Dynamics in Italy
- FM Market Segmentations in Italy
- FM Market Forecast in Italy
- FM Competitive Environment in Italy
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Spain
- FM Market Dynamics in Spain
- FM Market Segmentations in Spain
- FM Market Forecast in Spain
- FM Competitive Environment in Spain
11 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nordics
- FM Market Dynamics in the Nordics
- FM Market Segmentations in the Nordics
- FM Market Forecast in the Nordics
- FM Competitive Environment in the Nordics
12 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Benelux
- FM Market Dynamics in Benelux
- FM Market Segmentations in Benelux
- FM Market Forecast in Benelux
- FM Competitive Environment in Benelux
13 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
- FM Market Dynamics in CEE
- FM Market Segmentations in CEE
- FM Market Forecast in CEE
- FM Competitive Environment in CEE
14 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of Europe (RoE)
- FM Market Dynamics in RoE
- FM Market Segmentations in RoE
- FM Market Forecast in RoE
- FM Competitive Environment in RoE
15 Growth Opportunity Universe - Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce
- Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Work Environments
- Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors
- Growth Opportunity 5: Asset Efficiency
16 Growth Opportunity Universe - Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
17 Growth Opportunity Universe - Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services
- Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
18 Next Steps
