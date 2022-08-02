Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Report 2022-2032 with Profiles of Over 1,500 Nanotechnology Nanomaterials Producers and Product Developers

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At over 1100 pages, The Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market Report 2022-2032 is a comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology to 2032.

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes with enhanced properties. Commercialized products are available from a broad range of players in markets including consumer electronics, batteries, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare, and coatings.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products.

Product database by market.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, stage of commercialization, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

TRL assessment for nanomaterials and end user markets.

Ten year forecasts to 2032 on nanomaterials demand in metric tonnes.

Revenues for nanotechnology and nanomaterials by end user market to 2032.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2032.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles. Markets covered include adhesives, aerospace and aviation, automotive, Energy conversion, storage and generation technologies, sustainable technologies, biomedicine and healthcare, coatings & paints, composites, conductive inks, construction & buildings, cosmetics & sunscreens, electronics, photonics, filtration and environmental remediation, food and agriculture, fuel cells and hydrogen storage, household care and sanitary, lighting, lubricants, marine, oil, gas and mining, packaging, rubber, security and defence, sensors, solar, batteries, textiles and apparel, 3D printing, catalysts, thermoelectrics.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are. Nanomaterials covered include metal & metal oxide nanoparticles/nanopowders, carbon nanomaterials, nanocellulose, nanoclays, dendrimers, quantum dots, other 2D materials.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials.

Profiles of over 1,500 nanotechnology nanomaterials producers and product developers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

2 Introduction

2.1 Aims And Objectives Of The Study

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Properties Of Nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization Of Nanomaterials

3 The Global Market For Nanomaterials

3.1 Production Of Nanomaterials

3.2 Global Consumption Of Nanomaterials

3.3 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.4 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.5 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.6 Cellulose Nanofibers

3.7 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.8 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.9 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.10 Dendrimers

3.11 Fullerenes

3.12 Gold Nanoparticles/Powders (Au-Nps)

3.13 Graphene

3.14 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.15 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.16 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.17 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Mwcnt)

3.18 Nanoclays

3.19 Nanodiamonds

3.20 Nanofibers

3.21 Nanosilver

3.22 Nickel Nanoparticles/Powders

3.23 Quantum Dots

3.24 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.25 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Swcnt)

3.26 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.27 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.28 Zirconiumoxide Nanoparticles/Powders

3.29 Other Nanomaterials

3.30 Other 2D Materials

4 Markets For Nanotechnology And Nanomaterials

4.1 Adhesives

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Markets And Applications

4.1.2.1 Properties

4.1.2.2 End User Markets

4.1.2.3 Nanomaterials In Adhesives

4.1.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

4.1.4 Global Revenues To 2032

4.1.5 Product Developers

4.2 Aerospace And Aviation

4.3 Automotive

4.4 Batteries

4.5 Biomedicine And Healthcare

4.6 Coatings And Paints

4.7 Composites

4.8 Conductive Inks

4.9 Construction And Buildings

4.10 Cosmetics And Sunscreens

4.11 Electronics And Photonics

4.12 Filtration

4.14 Fuel Cells

4.15 Household Care And Sanitary

4.16 Lighting

4.17 Lubricants

4.18 Marine

4.19 Oil, Gas And Miniing

4.20 Packaging

4.21 Rubber

4.22 Security And Defence

4.23 Sensors

4.24 Solar

4.25 Supercapacitors

4.26 Textiles & Apparel

4.27 Tools & Manufacturing

4.28 3D Printing

4.29 Other Markets

5 References

Companies Mentioned

2D Fab AB

2D Fluidics Pty. Ltd.

2D Layer

2D Semiconductors

Advanced Material Development (AMD)

Applied Nanolayers BV

Bedimensional S.p.A

Cambridge Graphene Ltd.

Evercloak, Inc.

Flexegraph

HQ Graphene

Merck

Ossila Limited

Paragraf Ltd.

Planartech LLC

Rusgraphene

Smart Elements GmbH

SPI Supplies

Xlynx Materials Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9rd1q