Global Wearable Technology and Devices Markets Report 2022-2032 with Profiles of 450+ Companies

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Technology and Devices 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for wearable devices and technology is growing fast, in improving sleep, health and wellness, pet tracking and smart jewelry . It has accelerated over the past two years with huge investment funding and growing interest in augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the metaverse.



Wearables are body-borne computational and sensory devices which can sense the person who wears them and/or their environment. Wearables can communicate either directly through embedded wireless connectivity or through another device (e.g. a smartphone).

The data collected by the wearable device about the user or its environment is processed in a processing unit located locally or in an external server, and the results are ultimately provided to the wearer. Smart wearables may have control, communication, storage and actuation capabilities. The number and variety of wearable electronic devices has increased significantly in the past few years, as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being.



Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies are important due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare. Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording. Body worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for applications of mobile medicine.



Advancements over the last few years in electronics have also led to the development of electronic (E-textiles) or smart textiles. Smart textiles and garments can sense environmental stimuli and react or adapt in a predetermined way. This involves either embedding or integrating sensors/actuators ad electronic components into textiles for use in applications such as medical diagnostics and health monitoring, consumer electronics, safety instruments and automotive textiles.



Report contents include:

In-depth market review of current products and technology development in Smartwatches, sports and fitness trackers, sleep trackers and wearable monitors, Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers), military, Industrial and workplace monitoring, flexible and stretchable electronics, e-textiles and smart clothing, artificial skin, skin patches, wearable health alert and monitoring devices, Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), hydration and sweat sensors, wearable drug delivery, cosmetics patches, smart footwear, smart contact lenses, femtech, pet care, metaverse, smart wound care, smart jewelry, exoskeletons and hearables.

In depth product assessment including products, producers, functionalities and prices.

Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2032 for wearable electronics, medical wearables, electronic textiles and smart clothing and sub markets thereof.

Over 450 company profiles.

There is increasing demand for wearable electronics from industries such as:

Medical and healthcare monitoring and diagnostics.

Sportswear and fitness monitoring (bands).

Consumer electronics such as smart watches, smart glasses and headsets.

Military GPS trackers, equipment (helmets) and wearable robots.

Smart apparel and footwear in fashion and sport.

Workplace safety and manufacturing.

Companies profiled include

Alimetry

BeBop Sensors

dorsaVi Ltd

Enhanlabo Co. Ltd.

Equivital Inc.

FeelIT

HP1 Technologies Ltd.

miomove s.r.o

Neosensory

Abbott Laboratories

Add Care Ltd.

AerBetic Inc.

Avanix srl

Biobeat Technologies Ltd.

biolinq Inc

CareWear

Cari Health

Cosinuss GmbH

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Cogwear

WearOptimo

Playermaker

Rombit

Rhaeos

Stryd

Neurava

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 The wearables revolution

1.3 The wearable tech market in 2022

1.4 Wearable market leaders

1.5 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.6 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables

1.7 Stretchable artificial skin

1.8 Organic and printed electronics

1.9 Role in the metaverse

1.10 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry

1.11 New conductive materials

1.12 Foldable smartphones and tablets

1.13 Entertainment

1.14 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.15 Innovations at CES 2021

1.16 Innovations at CES 2022

1.17 Investment funding 2019-2022



2 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

2.1 Market drivers and trends

2.2 Recent developments

2.3 Wellness monitoring

2.4 Smartwatches

2.5 Sports and fitness

2.6 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

2.7 Pet wearables

2.8 Military wearables

2.9 Industrial and workplace monitoring

2.10 Global market size

2.11 Market challenges

2.12 Company profiles (82 company profiles)



3 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Current state of the art

3.3 Wearable health monitoring and rehabilitation

3.4 Electronic skin patches

3.5 Wearable drug delivery

3.6 Femtech devices

3.7 Cosmetics patches

3.8 Smart footwear for health monitoring

3.9 Smart contact lenses

3.10 Smart woundcare

3.11 Wearable exoskeletons

3.12 Medical hearables

3.13 Global market size

3.14 Market challenges

3.15 Company profiles (172 company profiles)



4 GAMING AND ENTERTAINMENT WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY AND DEVICES

4.1 Commercialization

4.2 Virtual Reality (VR) devices

4.3 Augmented (AR) headsets and smart glasses

4.4 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses

4.5 OLED microdisplays

4.6 MiniLED

4.7 MicroLED

4.7.1 Product developers

4.8 Gloves

4.9 Vests and belts

4.10 Global market size

4.11 Company profiles (69 company profiles)



5 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL

5.1 Market drivers

5.2 Performance requirements for E-textiles

5.3 Growth prospects for electronic textiles

5.4 Materials and components

5.5 Phase change materials

5.6 Smart clothing products

5.7 Electronic textile products

5.8 Temperature monitoring and regulation

5.9 Stretchable E-fabrics

5.10 Wearable therapeutic products

5.11 Sports and fitness

5.12 Smart footwear

5.13 Military

5.14 Flexible and wearable display advertising

5.15 Textile-based lighting

5.16 Smart diapers

5.17 Automotive

5.18 Powering E-textiles

5.19 Global market size

5.20 Market challenges

5.21 Company profiles (119 company profiles)



6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



7 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf62b3