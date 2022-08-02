Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 29, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, August 29, 2022.



Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Monday, August 29, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-866-374-5140 (U.S. Toll-Free) / 1-866-455-3403 (Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 53845580# Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available for one year following the conference call and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.

