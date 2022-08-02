Reneo Pharmaceuticals Appoints Roshawn Blunt to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointment of Roshawn Blunt to the company’s Board of Directors.



“Roshawn is an accomplished leader within the biopharma industry,” said Mike Grey, Executive Chairman of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. “Her extensive experience in healthcare reimbursement, policy, and patient access will be an invaluable addition to Reneo as we plan for commercialization of REN001 in the U.S. and Europe. We look forward to working with Roshawn over the coming years,” concluded Mr. Grey.

“I am thrilled to join the Reneo Board,” said Ms. Blunt. “Reneo is an extraordinary company with a novel drug that has the potential to treat a number of mitochondrial diseases. I look forward to working with the Board and supporting the management team.”

Ms. Blunt has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. She is the President of Corsaire Corporation, a pharmaceutical commercialization organization. Prior to that, Ms. Blunt was the Founder and Managing Director of 1798, LLC, a national health care consulting firm. Prior to starting 1798, Ms. Blunt was Vice President of Strategy, Planning, and Communication at Long Beach Memorial Center and Miller Children's Hospital. She was the first Global Director of Health Economics and Reimbursement for Biosense Webster, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. Ms. Blunt also held a variety of strategic reimbursement and commercialization positions at Amgen, Inc. She began her pharmaceutical career at The Boston Consulting Group, working primarily in the health care industry. Ms. Blunt graduated from Princeton University, where she earned her A.B. from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, and she holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, REN001, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

