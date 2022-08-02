Theratechnologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event can be accessed here and through the investor relations section of the Company’s website under ‘Events’. An archive will also be available for 90 days following the conference.

