Repligen Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Record revenue of $207.6 million for the quarter, representing overall growth of 27% as reported and 32% at constant currency (year-over-year)

Strong organic revenue growth of 29% and strong base business growth of 41% for the quarter

Revenue guidance raised to $790 - $810 million for full year 2022



WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Provided in this press release are financial highlights for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, updates to our financial guidance for the year 2022 and access information for today’s webcast and conference call.

Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I’m very pleased with our performance for the second quarter where we generated $208 million in revenue, representing 29% year-over-year organic growth. We continue to be encouraged by the strength of our base business, which was up over 40% in the quarter, led by our Filtration and Chromatography franchises. We see market momentum within our core monoclonal antibody and gene therapy markets, and with new manufacturing capacity coming on-line and a strong first half in orders, we are confident about our 2022 finish. We now expect overall revenues to be in the range of $790 million to $810 million for the year.”

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2022

Revenue increased by $44.7 million in the second quarter, or 27% year-over-year as reported, and 32% at constant currency, to $207.6 million.

GAAP gross margin was 58.5% and adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin was 58.7%.

GAAP operating margin was 30.4%, an increase of 80 bps year-over-year; Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin was 31.6%.

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased to $0.88 compared to $0.64 for the second quarter of 2021; adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”) increased to $0.91 compared to $0.79 for the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Details for Second Quarter and First Half 2022

REVENUE

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $207.6 million compared to $163.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 27% as reported, including 29% organic growth, and 32% at constant currency.

Total revenue for the first half of 2022 increased to $414.0 million compared to $305.8 million for the first half of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 35% as reported, including 36% organic growth, and 40% at constant currency.

REVENUE MIX

For the second quarter of 2022, our base business accounted for 80% of revenue, COVID-related sales accounted for 17% of revenue, and inorganic revenue from acquisitions made in 2021 accounted for 3% of revenue.

For the first half of 2022, our base business accounted for 76% of revenue, COVID-related sales accounted for 21% of revenue, and inorganic revenue from acquisitions made in 2021 accounted for 3% of revenue.

GROSS PROFIT and GROSS MARGIN

Gross profit (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 was $121.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $20.4 million. Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 was $121.9 million, a year-over-year increase of $20.8 million, or 21%.

Gross margin (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 was 58.5%, compared to 62.0% for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the second quarter was 58.7%, compared to 62.0% in the 2021 period.

Gross profit (GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was $245.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $61.4 million. Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was $246.5 million, a year-over-year increase of $60.6 million, or 33%.

Gross margin (GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was 59.3%, compared to 60.2% for the first half of 2021. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was 59.5%, compared to 60.8% in the first half of 2021.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 was $63.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $14.9 million. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 was $65.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $8.9 million, or 16%.

Operating income (GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was $123.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $38.5 million. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was $132.9 million, a year-over-year increase of $30.6 million, or 30%.

NET INCOME

Net income (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $49.9 million, a year-of-year increase of $13.6 million. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 was $51.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $6.5 million, or 15%.

Net income (GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was $96.8 million, compared to $65.7 million for the first half of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 was $105.1 million, a year-over-year increase of $21.5 million, or 26%.

EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Earnings per share (GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $0.88 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.64 for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $0.91 on a fully diluted basis, an increase of 15% compared to $0.79 for the 2021 period.

Earnings per share (GAAP) for the first half of 2022 increased to $1.68 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $1.16 for the first half of 2021. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2022 increased to $1.82 on a fully diluted basis, an increase of 23% compared to $1.47 for the first half of 2021.

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $71.9 million compared to $56.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $67.7 million, a year-over-year increase of $8.0 million, or 13%.

EBITDA for the first half of 2022 was $143.3 million, compared to $101.1 million for the first half of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2021 was $139.9 million, a year-over-year increase of $31.5 million, or 29%.

CASH

Our cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 were $596.5 million, compared to $603.8 million at December 31, 2021.



All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above, as well as EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in this press release.

Financial Guidance for 2022

Our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2022 is based on expectations for our existing business and includes the financial impact of our 2021 acquisitions of BioFlex Solutions (which closed on December 16, 2021), Avitide Inc. (which closed on September 20, 2021) and Polymem S.A. (which closed on July 1, 2021). The guidance below excludes the impact of potential additional acquisitions and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

FISCAL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $790-$810 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $770-$800 million. Our updated guidance reflects increased projected demand for our base business products, slightly offset by slower projected COVID-related revenue. We are now guiding to overall revenue growth of 18-21% as reported, 22%-25% at constant currency, and organic growth of 19%-22%. Our base business revenue, which excludes COVID-related revenue and inorganic acquisition revenue from 2021 acquisitions, is expected to grow by 31%-33%, an increase from our previous guidance of 24%-31%.

Gross margin is expected to be 57.5%-58.5% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of 57%-58%.

Income from operations is expected to be in the range of $200-205 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations is expected to be in the range of $234-$239 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $225-$231 million.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $152-$156 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income is expected to be in the range of $180-$184 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $177-$182 million. Our current guidance reflects a tax rate of 21% on adjusted pre-tax income, consistent with our previous guidance.

Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.64-$2.71. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.13-$3.20, an increase from our previous guidance of $3.07-$3.15.

Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2022 excludes the following items:

$12.3 million estimated acquisition and integration expenses; $1.2 million in cost of product revenue, $0.7 million in R&D and $10.4 million in SG&A.

$26.3 million estimated intangible amortization expense in SG&A.

$1.8 million of amortization of debt issuance (Other income (expense)).

$4.3 million estimated contingent consideration expense, primarily related to estimated time value of money impacts from our 2021 Avitide acquisition.

Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2022 includes:

An income tax increase of $7.8 million, representing the tax impact on acquisition and integration costs, intangible amortization and contingent consideration expense, and amortization of debt issuance costs.



All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance are detailed in the tables included later in this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: revenue growth rate at constant currency; adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin; adjusted income from operations; adjusted operating income and adjusted net income; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; adjusted net income; adjusted net income per share - diluted; adjusted fully diluted earnings per share; adjusted cost of sales; adjusted R&D expense; and adjusted SG&A expense. The Company provides organic revenue growth rates in constant currency to exclude the impact of both foreign currency translation and the impact of acquisition revenue for current year periods that have no prior year comparable in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. The Company provides revenue growth rates in constant currency in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. To calculate revenue growth rates in constant currency, the Company converts actual net sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior period.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial results and/or non-GAAP guidance exclude the impact of: acquisition-related inventory step-up costs, acquisition and integration costs, intangible amortization costs, contingent consideration expenses related to the Company’s acquisitions, amortization of debt issuance costs related to Company’s convertible debt, non-cash interest expense, loss on conversion of debt, and the related impact on tax of non-GAAP charges. These costs are excluded because management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutable for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 207,597 $ 162,920 $ 413,960 $ 305,657 Royalty and other revenue 36 40 73 140 Total revenue 207,633 162,960 414,033 305,797 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 86,260 61,990 168,616 121,737 Research and development 10,440 8,389 22,595 16,001 Selling, general and administrative 54,649 44,341 108,949 83,436 Contingent consideration (6,884 ) - (9,295 ) - 144,465 114,720 290,865 221,174 Income from operations 63,168 48,240 123,168 84,623 Investment income 708 41 785 93 Interest expense (271 ) (2,787 ) (563 ) (5,541 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs* (453 ) (357 ) (905 ) (709 ) Other expenses, net (3,396 ) (779 ) (3,798 ) (1,003 ) Income before income taxes 59,756 44,358 118,687 77,463 Income tax provision 9,895 8,125 21,862 11,780 Net income $ 49,861 $ 36,233 $ 96,825 $ 65,683 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.66 $ 1.75 $ 1.20 Diluted* $ 0.88 $ 0.64 $ 1.68 $ 1.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 55,444,065 54,931,140 55,398,727 54,868,444 Diluted* 56,720,695 56,786,266 57,841,599 56,823,757 *Under ASU 2020-06, the Company is required to reflect the dilutive effect of the 2019 Notes by application of the if-converted method. Prior to filing the Second Supplemental Indenture on March 4, 2022, the Company had the option to settle the conversion of the 2019 Notes in cash, stock or a combination of the two. Therefore, from January 1, 2022 (the date the Company adopted ASU 2020-06) to March 4, 2022, the Company included 3,474,429 shares in the denominator of the weighted average six months ended June 30, 2022 diluted EPS calculation. Subsequent to March 4, 2022, after the Second Supplemental Indenture became effective, the Company irrevocably elected to settle the conversion principal in cash and only the premium in shares of the Company's common stock. Therefore, from March 5, 2022 to March 31, 2022 the Company included 980,525 shares and from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 842,233 shares in the denominatior of the weighted average six months ended June 30, 2022 diluted EPS cacluation. Under the if-converted method, the Company was also required to exclude amortization of debt issuance cost and interest charges applicable to the convertible debt from the numerator of the diluted EPS calculation for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 4, 2022, assuming the interest on convertible debt was never recognized for that period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company excluded amortization of debt issuance costs and interest charges for the period January 1, 2022 to March 4, 2022 of $0.4 million (tax effected) from the numerator. Balance Sheet Data: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 596,512 $ 603,814 Working capital 552,473 556,415 Total assets 2,444,916 2,358,354 Long-term obligations* 216,030 233,025 Accumulated earnings 308,138 194,060 Stockholders' equity 1,805,364 1,750,067 * Includes long-term portion of the contingent consideration obligation related to the acquisition of Avitide Inc.







REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 63,168 $ 48,240 $ 123,168 $ 84,623 ADJUSTMENTS TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS: Inventory step-up charges - - - 1,598 Acquisition and integration costs 2,702 3,218 5,891 5,769 Contingent consideration (6,884 ) - (9,295 ) - Intangible amortization 6,572 5,161 13,165 10,323 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 65,558 $ 56,619 $ 132,929 $ 102,313 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP NET INCOME $ 49,861 $ 36,233 $ 96,825 $ 65,683 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME: Inventory step-up charges - - - 1,598 Acquisition and integration costs 2,702 3,218 5,891 5,769 Contingent consideration (6,884 ) - (9,295 ) - Intangible amortization 6,572 5,161 13,165 10,323 Loss on conversion of debt - 4 - 4 Amortization of debt issuance costs 453 357 905 709 Non-cash interest expense(1) - 2,505 - 4,981 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges (1,317 ) (2,615 ) (2,359 ) (5,437 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 51,387 $ 44,863 $ 105,132 $ 83,630 (1 ) Includes impact from adoption of ASU 2020-06. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME PER SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.88 $ 0.64 $ 1.68 $ 1.16 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED: Inventory step-up charges - - - 0.03 Acquisition and integration costs 0.05 0.06 0.10 0.10 Contingent consideration (0.12 ) - (0.16 ) - Intangible amortization 0.12 0.09 0.23 0.18 Loss on conversion of debt - 0.00 - 0.00 Amortization of debt issuance costs(1) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-cash interest expense(2) - 0.04 - 0.09 Tax effect of non-GAAP charges (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 1.82 $ 1.47 (1 ) The six months ended June 30, 2022 represented amortization of debt issuance costs for the period April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 in addition to the amortization of debt issuance costs for the period March 5, 2022 to March 31, 2022 after the Second Supplemental Indenture was filed. Debt issuance cost for the period January 1, 2022 to March 4, 2022 were already reflected in the GAAP net income per share - diluted EPS under the if-converted method of calculating diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2022. (2 ) Includes impact from adoption of ASU 2020-06. Totals may not add due to rounding. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP NET INCOME $ 49,861 $ 36,233 $ 96,825 $ 65,683 ADJUSTMENTS: Investment income (708 ) (41 ) (785 ) (93 ) Interest expense 271 282 563 560 Non-cash interest expense(1) - 2,505 - 4,981 Amortization of debt issuance costs 453 357 905 709 Income tax provision 9,895 8,125 21,862 11,780 Depreciation 5,500 3,797 10,713 7,052 Amortization(2) 6,599 5,190 13,220 10,379 EBITDA 71,871 56,448 143,303 101,051 OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Inventory step-up charges - - - 1,598 Acquisition and integration costs 2,702 3,218 5,891 5,769 Contingent consideration (6,884 ) - (9,295 ) - Loss on conversion of debt - 4 - 4 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 67,689 $ 59,670 $ 139,899 $ 108,422 (1 ) Includes impact from adoption of ASU 2020-06. (2 ) Includes amortization of milestone payments in accordance with GAAP of $27 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and $55 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP COST OF SALES TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) COST OF SALES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP COST OF SALES $ 86,260 $ 61,990 $ 168,616 $ 121,737 ADJUSTMENT TO COST OF SALES: Inventory step-up charges - - - (1,598 ) Acquisition and integration costs (507 ) (83 ) (1,034 ) (164 ) ADJUSTED COST OF SALES $ 85,753 $ 61,907 $ 167,582 $ 119,975 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP R&D EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) R&D EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP R&D EXPENSE $ 10,440 $ 8,389 $ 22,595 $ 16,001 ADJUSTMENT TO R&D EXPENSE: Acquisition and integration costs (208 ) (361 ) (525 ) (581 ) ADJUSTED R&D EXPENSE $ 10,232 $ 8,028 $ 22,070 $ 15,420 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SG&A EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) SG&A EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP SG&A EXPENSE $ 54,649 $ 44,341 $ 108,949 $ 83,436 ADJUSTMENTS TO SG&A EXPENSE: Acquisition and integration costs (1,986 ) (2,774 ) (4,331 ) (5,024 ) Intangible amortization (6,572 ) (5,161 ) (13,165 ) (10,323 ) ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSE $ 46,091 $ 36,405 $ 91,453 $ 68,089





