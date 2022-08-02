Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films market looks all set to hit a massive valuation of US$ 28240 million in 2032. The market is expected to grow at a fair CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, and is estimated at US$ 16850 million as on 2022.



The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are one of the most widely used products for building and construction. Owing to their quality and safety, the sales of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are expected to surge during the forecast period.

Safety becomes a very important parameter when dealing with products in large numbers. The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films offer high safety. Presence of chlorine ensures that the product does not ignite easily.

Apart from the number of advantages offered by calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films, these are cost effective as well. Moreover, the ability to be manipulated into desired shapes and sizes is expected to increase the demand for calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films.

One of the most important benefits of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are that these do not conduct electricity. This allows manufacturers to provide a packing which is both fire and current resistant.

The calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films are used in large numbers for the manufacture of tamper resistant seals. The usage of these seals display genuity of the product.

The application of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films ensures that the product has no side effects on the environment, as tested by FDA, CPSC and ISS. These factors might surge the sales of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films in the forecast period.

These films are majorly used for packaging meat and many other kinds of fresh perishable food items.

Thus, from the analysis of Future Market Insights, it is quite clear that “A rapid surge in the infrastructural activities worldwide coupled with immense increase in the growth of food packaging industry and many other factors are expected to drive the market of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films.”

Key Findings

The expected CAGR for the calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films market during the forecast period is 5.3%.

The anticipated market size of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films in 2032 is US$ 28240 million.

The market size of calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films as on 2022 is US$ 16850 million.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for calendered polyvinyl chloride flexible films.

Based on end-use the consumer goods segment has the highest market share.





Competitive Landscape in the Calendered Polyvinyl Chloride Flexible Films Market

With a view to expand footprints, and to serve many other sectors, the key players are currently involved in mergers and acquisitions. The expansion of portfolio would ensure that the specialty compounds are included as well, apart from the existing PVC materials.

Key Companies Profiled

Mississippi Polymers, Inc.

Teknor Apex Company, Inc.

Canadian Speciality Vinyls

South Asia Plastics Group

ACG

Caprihans India Limited

Mondorevive S.p.a.

ALFATHERM SpA

HEXIS S.A.S.

ZHONGSHAN LIN-YANG PLASTIC CO.LTD.

RENOLIT SE





Market Segmentation

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





