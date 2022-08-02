The Global Malabsorption Syndrome Market is expected to grow by $ 1.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Malabsorption Syndrome Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309943/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the malabsorption syndrome market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by higher consumption of gluten-containing food, increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance, and government initiatives and awareness programs.

The malabsorption syndrome market analysis includes the disease type segment and geographic landscape.



The malabsorption syndrome market is segmented as below:

By Disease Type

• Lactose intolerance

• Sprue

• Cystic fibrosis



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased prevalence of cystic fibrosis in Europe, North America, and South America as one of the prime reasons driving the malabsorption syndrome market growth during the next few years. Also, inorganic growth strategies and a robust pipeline of drug manufacturers in the market in focus will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the malabsorption syndrome market covers the following areas:

• Malabsorption syndrome market sizing

• Malabsorption syndrome market forecast

• Malabsorption syndrome market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading malabsorption syndrome market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos SA, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International Inc., COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV, Ferring B.V., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Perrigo Co. Plc, ProThera Biologics Inc., Sanofi, Tillotts Pharma AG, Xspire Pharma LLC, and Pfizer Inc. Also, the malabsorption syndrome market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

