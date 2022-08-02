The Global Electric Pocket Lighter Market is expected to grow by $ 632.3 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Pocket Lighter Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309942/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric pocket lighter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from emerging countries, a strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers, and new product launches.

The electric pocket lighter market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The electric pocket lighter market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• offline

• online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing online presence of branded electric pocket lighter as one of the prime reasons driving the electric pocket lighter market growth during the next few years. Also, the geographical expansion of vendors and rising popularity of electric pocket lighter accessories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric pocket lighter market vendors that include ArcLighter, BAIDE International Enterprise, BIC USA Inc., Calico Brands Inc., Colibri, Flamasats SL, Kiwi Lighters, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont, Swedish Match AB, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co. Also, the electric pocket lighter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

