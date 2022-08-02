XR Immersive Tech Announces SynthesisVR Android Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce that our SynthesisVR Android Platform has officially launched and is currently available to the Company’s operator network worldwide.



After many months of testing and feedback from our partners we are pleased to announce that the SynthesisVR Android Platform is now officially live. This industry-first Android-based VR headset wireless streaming solution enables operators to access commercially licensed games in SynthesisVR marketplace , as well as educational and enterprise content for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. The platform immediately provides six Android-based free roam arena and room scale games for the popular Quest 2 device. In addition, operators are now able to launch content, control and track bookings and sessions on all Android-based VR Headsets such as Vive Focus 3, Pico Neo 3 Pro, and Quest 2 from one centralized location to make operations simple, effective, and reliable.

The SynthesisVR Android Platform is a great addition to the VR operation arsenal the Company now offers including the recently announced partnership with QuarkXR (read more details here ), an industry first Android VR streaming solution for all PC-based VR content.

With the launch of the SynthesisVR Android Platform, we are excited to introduce six new games now available to the Company’s operator network for the Quest 2 headset. Three multiplayer room scale games; Axe Throwing VR , Sairento VR , and Epic Roller Coasters and three multiplayer free roaming arena experience; MissionX , Cops VS Robbers , and Oddball . The SynthesisVR Platform is constantly expanding with new experiences to appeal to a wide range of gamers and VR enthusiasts alike.

Utilizing the SynthesisVR Platform, operators are now able to control all VR Headsets whether PC based or Android Standalone based from one central PC, refining a process that has previously been a sore point in the industry for VR Arcade operators. However, having recognized that this was a problem, the SynthesisVR team created a simple, effective and headset agnostic solution for their operator network and beyond.

To learn more about the SynthesisVR Android Platform or to start a free trial please visit the SynthesisVR website to get in touch.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Bieber, Director and Chief Executive Officer

XR Immersive Tech Inc.

https://www.immersivetech.co/

For further information about Immersive Tech, please contact:

Contact - Tim Bieber

Email: investors@immersivetech.co

Telephone: +1-604-283-3029

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any securities referred to herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

XR Immersive Tech is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 350+ VR operators through SynthesisVR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company and SynthesisVR, future performance and future growth, development initiatives, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of Immersive Tech and SynthesisVR and their related subsidiaries, the Company’s expansion initiatives and pursuit of M&A activity, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to, the Company being able to capitalize on the services and business of SynthesisVR, the easing of world-wide COVID restrictions and effect on the LBVR industry, the increase in VR arcades and demand for VR entertainment and educational content, the Company’s and SynthesisVR’s operations and development initiatives, and such other assumptions presented in the Company’s disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Immersive Tech disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.