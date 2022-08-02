NuEyes Technologies and Samsung to Deliver Innovative Healthcare Solutions Using the PRO Series Line of Smart Glasses

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of augmented reality smart glass technology is happy to announce that it has partnered with Samsung Electronics America to deliver healthcare solutions using Samsung-connected devices with smart glasses from NuEyes.

NuEyes Technologies PRO Series Augmented Reality smartglasses are lightweight glasses with a binocular display that quickly and easily connects to Samsung5G mobile phones or tablets. With a large field of view, HD display, and weighing under 130g, the NuEyes glasses are the perfect portable solution for common healthcare functions such as ultrasound imaging, remote medicine, on-the-job support, training in the hospitals, universities, or out in the field. Powered by Samsung's 5G Galaxy S Series mobile phones and tablets, medical professionals can now access live video, remote specialists, and imaging from anywhere to help improve patient care.

Samsung 5G connected devices paired with the NuEyes PRO Series Smart Glasses provide medical practitioners a portable, hands-free, always connected experience. The alliance between Samsung and NuEyes Technologies will continue to advance the medical industry and bring the promise of the metaverse closer.

"At NuEyes we are focused on delivering solutions that enhance patient care, whether that is through our low vision solutions or with a medical practitioner delivering care," said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes Technologies, Inc. "Partnering with Samsung Healthcare allows us to expand our reach and deliver solutions that will help advance the medical industry and patient care."

Samsung operates one of the most advanced medical centers in the world, located in Suwon, Korea and applies that expertise in developing digital healthcare solutions that drive staff productivity and improve patient experience in hospitals, at home, and through virtual care. The Samsung platform empowers providers with innovative smart technologies, through a connected ecosystem of secure mobile devices and signage that are easy to manage and transition seamlessly across clinical workflows. Enhance patient care, streamline critical communications, and raise the visibility of your brand with Samsung advanced, digital solutions for healthcare.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smart glass technology company based in Orange County, California, that was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, the company has seen extensive sales growth and obtained Federal, State and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets including low vision and medical, enterprise, gaming, and entertainment. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 20 years of combined experience in this space they understand what it takes to successfully bring a new product to market.

