Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Schedule

| Source: Amdocs Management LTD Amdocs Management LTD

London, UNITED KINGDOM

JERSEY CITY, N. J. , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:

 August 9:   Oppenheimer 25thAnnual Tech, Internet & Communications Conference 
   Virtual
   10:45 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings
   Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer, and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
    
 August 11: Cowen 8thAnnual Communications Infrastructure Summit 
   Virtual
   Investor meetings only
   Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
    
 August 30: Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware & Communications Conference 
   Sofitel Hotel, Chicago
   Investor meetings only
   Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
    
 September 8: Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference
   New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, New York
   TBD Fireside Chat + investor meetings
   Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
    
 September 21:  Jefferies Israel Tech Trek 2022
   David Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv
   Investor meetings only
   Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer

Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com 