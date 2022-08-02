Amdocs Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, N. J. , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:



August 9: Oppenheimer 25thAnnual Tech, Internet & Communications Conference Virtual 10:45 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer, and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations August 11: Cowen 8thAnnual Communications Infrastructure Summit Virtual Investor meetings only Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations August 30: Jefferies Semis, IT Hardware & Communications Conference Sofitel Hotel, Chicago Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 8: Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, New York TBD Fireside Chat + investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations September 21: Jefferies Israel Tech Trek 2022 David Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv Investor meetings only Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer

Webcast presentation information and additional details will be available nearer the time at https://investors.amdocs.com.



Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs Investor Relations

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube



About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com